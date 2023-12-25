Did he give you a hint? Giacomo Bocchio He is known for his harsh criticism of the participants of 'The Great Chef: Celebrities'; However, in a recent interview, the Tacneño chef did not hesitate to give his opinion on an anecdote that his mentor, the French chef Jacques Benoit, experienced with Gastón Acurio, one of the main promoters of Peruvian gastronomy, when he visited the Peru. What did the jury of Latina's cooking reality show say?

What did Giacomo Bocchio say about Gastón Acurio?

In an interview with Mónica Delta and Santiago Gómez for the Habla Serious YouTube channel, the 'The Great Chef' jury hinted that, when the French chef Jacques Benoit set foot on Peruvian lands, he did not receive adequate recognition due to the interests of a Gastón Acurio who was just becoming known in the media.

“He (Jacques Benoit) knew a lot. I was always impressed by how in Peru they didn't give him enough coverage in the media to make himself known. (They didn't) because I think there were interests of other people who were in a media promotion that it was not convenient for them to have an old-school French chef appear. that really said: 'I was born French, but I will die Peruvian,'” said Giacomo Bocchio.

French chef Jacques Benoit was Giacomo Bocchio's mentor. Photo: LR/Latina composition

Given this revelation, the journalist did not hesitate to ask him if he was referring to Gastón Acuario. “I'm going to ask you directly, do you mean Gastón?” asked Mónica Delta. “He Could (be),” responded the Tacneño chef.

Likewise, he did not hesitate to comment on the impasse that his mentor experienced with the Peruvian chef when he offered to teach at the Pachacutec cooking school, a project promoted by Gastón Acurio. “Look, Chef Jacques once told me that he offered Gastón, and I'm going to say it publicly because this is true, Chef Jacques offered him that on his vacation he would teach at Pachacutec. They never answered him,” the jury ruled. from 'The Great Chef'.

