Parth Dasgupta, former Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), was arrested three days ago in a fake TRP case. He and former BARC Chief Operating Officer (COO) Romil Ramgarhia are accused of helping increase the TRP of some channels. Did both get return gifts from the respective channels in return? The Crime Intelligence Unit (CIU) has begun its investigation.According to a senior Mumbai Crime official, someone favors someone only if they get some benefit in return. Some time ago there were also reports that some accused were given holiday packages. Crime Branch is also collecting information about this. The bank accounts of all the accused, their tours are also being investigated.

Partha Dasgupta served in the BARC from 2013 to 2019. Romil Ramgarhia also had a long tenure here. Both of them resigned here later. According to the evidence received by the Crime Intelligence Department (CIU) from the server of BARC, there was a communication between Ramgarhia and Dasgupta in manipulating the TRP. Ramgarhia was arrested before Dasgupta. He also gave important information regarding Dasgupta to CIU officials.

Mumbai Crime Branch Chief Milind Bharambe said that while Parth Dasgupta was the CEO of BARC, there were a lot of complaints of manipulating the TRP, but he ignored it. It is now learned that the real mastermind of the fake TRP case is Partha Dasgupta.

In fact, BARC’s current management conducted a third party forensic audit, which Bark received in July this year and Mumbai Crime Branch last week. In this audit, e-mails, chats and many other similar electronics evidences were found, proving that TRPs were manipulated.