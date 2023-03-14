The rumors related to the alleged courtship by Keita Balde towards Wanda Nara they left their mark. Mauro Icardi , on that occasion, supported by Wanda, had harshly attacked his former teammate at Inter for having sent numerous messages to his wife. The Galatasaray player had called Keita’s wife “horned” and Simona had responded with a long round of words about pure women and “cows”. In short, a small circus in favor of the media spotlight.

The couple formed by Keita and Simona had denied the rumors and had dissociated themselves from everything. But some new clues and signs raise fears that the worst is not over yet. On the contrary. Simona and Keita stopped following each other on social media and the player celebrated his 28th birthday. No wishes from his partner, who did not attend the party. Parting air? Simona only shares photos of her children. Of her husband – on social networks – there is no longer a trace.