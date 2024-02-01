The internet knows for sure: next year Lewis Hamilton will drive for Ferrari. However, there has been no official confirmation yet from the driver and the Italian racing team. Or is it? Observant internet users today suddenly see a subtle hint in an announcement from three days ago. Or do Ferrari fans see them flying as bad as those of GTA and is this a stupid coincidence?

Three days ago, beer brand Peroni announced that they would sponsor Ferrari with their non-alcoholic beer. Besides the fact that Lewis Hamilton also does not like alcohol, there are few similarities. Except when you zoom in on the image that was sent with the press release. And damn: there you see one small Ferrari standing with 44, Lewis Hamilton's starting number. Illuminati Confirmed.

Lewis Hamilton and Ferrari cannot close a deal in a day. If there is a match, they undoubtedly knew it three days ago, so it could be a rather cheeky hint. Perhaps Lewis Hamilton was the carrot that convinced Peroni, but the beer brand demanded that they be included in the announcement. Who knows.

Or is it a dumb coincidence?

What other reason could Ferrari have for showing a car with number 44? The car you see is the Ferrari of Maurice Trintignant who drove for the team in the 1950s. If we are not mistaken, even the Ferrari 625 with which Trintignant won the Monaco GP in 1955 in a car with starting number 44, although we cannot find a reason in Peroni's history why exactly that car is depicted.