Burn Troy! anuel aa has starred in dozens of headlines, after he sent subliminal messages to Karol G for allegedly having started a relationship with Feid. Not content with that, the Puerto Rican singer began to attack the interpreter of “Chorrito pa la animas” not only on social networks, but also in the different presentations he has had. Although many thought that the Colombian composer would remain on the sidelines on the subject, a recent ‘appearance’ of him has caused a stir on the internet.

After several days waiting for an answer for Anuel, a video went viral on social networks where the Colombian musician supposedly appears, walking through the streets of Medellín, with a huge sign with the phrase: “It’s not ‘bebesita’ anymore, it’s ‘morr’”, which has been taken as a clear comment for the author of “Culpables”. However, he would be an imitator as mentioned in the “Mollusco TV” program.

Anuel dedicates a new song to Karol G “Better than me”

Anuel, also known as “God of the trap” tagged his ex-girlfriend in a post on his social networks. “#Better than me. I dedicate it to you, baby @karolg ”, he wrote in the description of the video clip of her new song. It should be noted that the lyrics of the Puerto Rican artist’s song would be a message for the interpreter of “Tusa”:“We haven’t eaten in a while, you already have a boyfriend, I missed you. He doesn’t understand you like I understand you.”

Karol G clarifies the reason why her photos with Anuel appear again

An internet user, noticing the photographs ofCarol G.On her Instagram, she questioned that the Colombian has chosen to show them again. For this reason, the famous “Bichota” did not hesitate to respond and ensure that these images were never deleted from said social network.

“My queen… By deleting some photos from a social network, one does not delete history or what has been lived, that is why they have always been and will be there,” he explained on Twitter.

Karol G unarchives photos with Anuel AA. Photo: Instagram

Andrea San Martín explodes with emotion after liking Anuel AA on Instagram

Sebastián Lizarzaburu’s ex-partner traveled to the United States to see live anuel. After a few days in the North American country, the model moved her followers by announcing that the reggaeton player liked one of her publications, for which she claimed to be full of joy.

“Ok, ok, I just woke up and my heart is in my mouth, I want to cry, I want to cry. I mean… Anuel liked my post, I haven’t been able to sleep for two days because I went to Anuel’s concert, that is, I’m going to have two more days without sleep, I don’t think so, “ express andrea san martin with a huge smile.

This is the lyrics of the new song that Anuel dedicated to Karol G

We haven’t eaten for a long time

You already have a boyfriend (boyfriend), I miss you’

He doesn’t understand you like I understand you

And he doesn’t even put it in you like I put it in you

Better than me he’s never gonna be, no

Not even writing down my little tricks on a piece of paper, yeah

As I will never make love to you, no

What you lost in me you are looking for in him, eh-eh

Better than me he’s never gonna be, no

Not even writing down my little tricks on a piece of paper, yeah

The only thing we have in common him and me

It’s that we’ll get it to you, eh-eh

When he spoils you, he remembers me

The tongue does not work like I made you come

Thinking in bed I don’t even let you sleep

It’s not the same without a gangster like me on top of you

Tell me if it squeezes your buttocks well

If while he puts it in you, he licks your face

If he talks to you so dirty that he made you squirt’

Tell me if it made her tremble’ and that the bed wet her’ baby

when you know it maa’, don’t make me’ laugh That bad boy, mommy, doesn’t reach me Baby, tell me what he did that I couldn’t do to you If nothing more’ speaking in your ear, without chngar i made you come

In four I bite your neck

I put it in and pull your hair

Baby, I miss you and I’m not lying to you

I do not hold resentment

that goatn he doesn’t put it in you like me talking miegive me, not anymore, I never forgot that

So if I get it, baby

Don’t bother with me, baby

I put it in you like a devil, but I made love to you

We finished ch*ngar, your smell remained in my clothes

I want to put it in you again, baby, I don’t hold a grudge against you

You are mine even though you walk with that fucking bastard, uah

eating the croissant

Your eyes get smaller when you smoke

The totito is perfumed

Baby, none like you

eating the croissant

Your eyes get smaller when you smoke

Better than me he’s never gonna be, no

Not even writing down my little tricks on a piece of paper, yeah

The only thing we have in common him and me

It’s that we’ll get it to you, eh-eh

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VmRUE1A_Idw

