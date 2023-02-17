While the couple continues not to be seen together on social media, rumors of their alleged post-Sanremo crisis continue to chase each other

The alleged crisis between Fedez and Chiara Ferragni continues to arouse the curiosity of the public. The couple, who have been chronicling their lives on social media for years, have taken a break from personal sharing. Not only that, but according to journalist Guia Soncini de Linkiesta, she would also take a professional break. Indeed, according to the journalist, Chiara Ferragni and Fedez would have asked Amazon for a week off from filming The Ferragnez 2. Also according to rumors, the release of the second season of the docu-series on the life of the couple would have been postponed from May to after the summer on Prime Video. Neither confirmations nor denials come from Amazon and the Fedez – Ferragni couple.

what is the ferragnez? — The Ferragnez is the series that tells the background of the life of the most talked about couple on the web formed by Fedez and Chiara Ferragni. In the first season of the series, released in December 2021, some events in the couple’s life were told such as Fedez’s Sanremo paired with Francesca Michielin and the birth of Vittoria. All punctuated by an appointment with a psychologist to whom Chiara and Federico told their relationship and their days. The filming of the second season they were underway with the Prime Video cameras which also filmed the days of Sanremo. Now, again according to what the journalist de reports Linkiestathe couple would have asked for a week off. See also Mexico vs Poland: how to watch it on TV, live stream, news, injuries and prognosis

the kiss on the san remo stage — The crisis would have erupted after the kiss of Rosa Chemical and Fedez on the stage of the Ariston, anticipated during an episode of Wild Moss and therefore not entirely unexpected, and the consequent discussion on stage during the commercial, filmed by a spectator of the Festival. A video that has been around the web and in which a person is seen making a video very close to the couple. That person is Frederick Taddiaauthor and TV host, who said on Instagram that he had deleted it and that he has no intention of revealing what they said.

fedez and chiara ferragni in crisis — At least until Chiara Ferragni and Fedez they will not decide to tell their audience what is happening, the rumors will continue feeding this narrative of crisis of indiscretions and alleged scoops. Only they know the truth and we viewers could probably learn more just by seeing the series The Ferragnez. See also Pelé: President Lula fired the 'King' of football, video

why are the ferragnez in crisis? — Beyond the real or presumed crisis, certainly the Fedez’s presence during the Sanremo Festival, capable of finding a way to end up in the newspapers every day, it must not have pleased Chiara Ferragni. All that remains is to wait for the next few days to discover a new chapter in the Ferragnez saga, hoping for a happy ending, because we are still in the post Valentine’s Day.