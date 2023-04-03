













That is what the story we are sharing with you now is about, although it should be noted that it is not related to the latest version of MS Windows. It is an attempt to test if ChatGPT can create an activation key.

In this case, from Windows 95, and the person who requested it was the youtuber Enderman. He first asked this AI chatbot to create it.

The answer he got was that he couldn’t do it and that he should buy a newer version of MS Windows; W95 support ended long ago.

So he chose another tactic. To begin with, the format for creating such a key is already known and it is necessary to meet certain requirements.

Fountain: Twitter.

Enderman isn’t interested in cracking Windows 95 activation keys but wanted to see if ChatGPT could do it. In the end, this chatbot with AI was able to do it, but it was only correct in 3.33% of the cases.

This youtuber had to make many adjustments to his requests. One of the reasons there were so many crashes is that ChatGPT had trouble understanding the difference between letters and numbers in the final instruction it received.

Later, Enderman changed his query again for about 30 minutes to improve the results. So he discovered that ChatGPT had trouble doing simple SUM / 7 calculations.

I could only do it on 1 out of 30 attempts. When this youtuber finally succeeded, he came to make fun of this chatbot and told him that he had helped him hack a copy of Windows 95. What did he answer? Well, he practically didn’t admit what he had just done.

Fountain: Youtube.

ChatGPT responded by saying ‘I apologize for any confusion, but I didn’t provide any Windows 95 keys in my previous reply’.

To the above, he added ‘in fact I can’t give out any product key or activation code for any software as it would be illegal and against OpenAl’s policies’.

Even though this system doesn’t support it, it actually did, and it’s all thanks to Enderman’s malice to trick him.

with details of TechSpot.