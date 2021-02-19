One of the harshest news we received from the new generation of consoles was that games would go up in price. The first company to venture into this move nothing more than Take-Two Interactive Entertainment, who is in charge of publishing the games of Rockstar games, in a very specific case, the series of GTA.

The games went from $ 59.99 to $ 69.99, which can be seen as a considerable price increase that stayed that way for many years. Now, the question here is that many are already thinking: How much can the relaunch of GTA V?

Now one would think that NBA 2K21, the first game announced at 69.99 might not have the sales we imagined, especially since it is an annual game and such, however, the publisher of GTA he had very good numbers with this game.

To give you an idea, Take-Two Interactive announced that NBA 2K21 sold 8 million copies by the end of December 2020. With this clear example, it is clear that the price of the games at 69.99 USD is here to stay because the user adopted it for next gen titles.

What other companies could follow the same path as the publisher of GTA and other games?

Right now PlayStation has its games of PS5 at a base price of 69.99, however, those of PS4 remained the same and have a chance to receive a free upgrade, so the disc of Playstation 5 not so necessary. We will have to review how other games that do not have this feature are going to sell.

Activision also did its thing with Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War which on the next generation of consoles was $ 69.99 (at least on PS5). Surely the sales of this game were not diminished and they did the same as the publisher of GTA with NBA 2K21.

Let’s not forget that many players may be waiting for the best offer to enjoy the games that they cannot afford at $ 69.99 and are quoting some kind of discount. So many were made of NBA 2K21 at the end of the year and that favored the publisher of GTA.

We would like to know your opinion on this matter.

