Bollywood actress Poonam Pandey’s husband Sam Bombay shared a photo of the wedding amidst domestic violence controversy. After which it seems that everything is fine between Poonam Pandey and her husband. In fact, Bollywood actress Poonam Pandey tied the knot with boyfriend Sam Bombay on 10 September. However, her fans were surprised when she filed an FIR against her husband in Canacona, Goa. Poonam had made allegations against Sam of physical harassment, intimidation and assault.

In this picture shared by Sam, Poonam Pandey is taking a selfie, while her husband is posing. One user wrote – You both look good together. At the same time a user wrote – You two should always be together. At the same time, after commenting in the post to all the fans, they have asked what is going on between the two, has everything become normal between the two.

Recently, Poonam Pandey said in an interview to Spotboye, “Sam has been fighting with me for the last year and a half. I thought that everything would be alright after marriage, but that did not happen. My life is ruined He used to beat me every day. ‘

Poonam was asked when you dissaid that you would complain to Sam’s police, to which the actress said, ‘I did not dispose. Actually, when the staff of the hotel where we were staying heard the voice from our room, they saw that Sam had beaten me. My face was swollen, there were marks on my body. He decided to join the police and I was angry at that time, so I took legal action against him. Poonam had also said during this time that recently Sam had hit her so badly that she was bruised. The actress was hospitalized for several days.