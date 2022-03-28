A user finds 128 icons pointing to a manual discarded by From Software.

Although it has passed more than a month Since its release, Elden Ring continues to be on everyone’s lips. And it is not for less: it has been the best-selling game on Steam for the last month, and its commercial performance has been so high that it managed to exceed 12 million copies sold in just a few days. In addition, and although the community is enjoying its adventures due to the Middle LandsBandai Namco has already dropped that this title could expand beyond video games.

The icons would correspond to a total of 64 specific enemiesAs you can imagine, this success has been the result of decisions approved and discarded ideaswhich brings us to today’s topic: a user has found clues that point to a bestiary which would give us information about the enemies of the Elden Ring. as shared JesterPatches on Twitter, internal game data reveals 128 icons which correspond to many opponents from the Midlands.

It should be noted that all these icons are related to 64 specific enemies, as each one has a gray version (as if it had not been discovered) and a more illuminated version (supposedly, after unlocking this rival). This includes opponents such as normal soldiers, animals, and demi-humans, although the user has not encountered none that reference the bosses of the game.

From the looks of it, From Software would have considered including a bestiary to guide us through the Middle Lands a bit, but this idea has not come to fruition. Despite this, Elden Ring has other surprises such as false walls that need more than 50 strokes to destroy itself and details of the story in Latin interpreted by enemies. In short, the experience of Elden Ring is extraordinary, and that is why in the analysis of it we have considered it as one of the great masterpieces of the generation

Elden Ring, From Software and Bandai Namco.