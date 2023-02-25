Mexico.- It is not the first time that the singer of Grupo Firme, Eduin Oswaldo Parra Cazarez, is involved in scandals. Today is a topic of conversation because formalized his separation from Daisy Anahy two weeks after another being accused of infidelity for the third time.

As you read it, best known only as Eduin Caz was allegedly unfaithful to Daisy Anahy with a young woman according to the social media account called ‘hongkonera butterfly’, where it was stated that the vocalist asked for ‘forbidden’ photographs tone and exchanged hot chats.

In addition, in the same publication, he assured that he had an intimate meeting with the girl, who allegedly said that he “expected more from him.”

We recommend you read:

“The one that you should be eating, mija, is taking me away”, presumably it was part of the talk that would prove a new infidelity of Eduin Caz to Daisy Anahy.

Notably there is no evidence that the images released by the social media account are true, so it is recommended to take this with discretion.

Other slips

It is not the first time that Eduin Caz is accused of being unfaithful to the mother of his two children and the third that is on the way.

Months ago he was accused by a young woman of having an extramarital relationship with her, and even of having a child in common. Shortly after the woman denied the previous version of her and the image of the grupero remained intact.

The next scandal was inevitable, since another girl leaked a video where she was seen half-naked in a hotel bed next to the interpreter of “En Tu Perra Vida”, “El Tóxico” and other songs.

We recommend you read:

This topic made Eduin Caz angry, who on more than one occasion avoided talking about it publicly and clarified that the only person he had to talk about it with was Daisy Anahy.