Shocking revelations are happening every day in Sushant Singh Rajput case. The NCB is investigating a drugs angle in the Sushant case. Meanwhile, the study of popular actor Shekhar Suman’s son, Study Suman has also given his reaction to the drug mafia in Bollywood. In an interview, Suman said that when he went to a Bollywood party 12 years ago, he saw one or two people doing it.

The study asked the question that many people are saying that drug mafia or movie mafia killed Sushant? Ravikishan has raised questions in the country’s parliament. While Kangana Ranaut is also vocal, raising her voice. In response to the question, the study told TV channel Aaj Tak, ‘I too have heard such things. I myself have said that when I went to some parties 12 years ago, I saw some people doing it. There is drugs in our society, we want Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, it is very important.

Study Suman said – My heart says that Sushant Singh Rajput did not commit suicide

The study further said, ‘This is the whole matter that the whole industry is drastic and the whole industry takes drugs. I do not believe this. We voiced for Sushant and now NCB is doing its job. We want the truth to be revealed that what caused it was drugs or something. Which people were related in it. Let it be known.

Actor study on Sushant Singh Rajput case Suman believes that Sushant cannot commit suicide. Study Suman further said, ‘People often ask me if Sushant was my friend, but tell me that I did not know Sushant at all. I had no connection with him. When I came to know about his death, for a few hours I could not believe who Sushant Singh Rajput. When I talked to some friends, I came to know that his body was found hanging. My heart was shaken