Former US President Donald Trump proposed on February 5, 2020 the possibility that US military forces “get rid” of the leader of the Venezuelan regime Nicolás Maduro, as mentioned in the book ‘A Sacred Oath’, by former US Secretary of Defense Mark Esper.

The former president raised the offer in a meeting at the White House with opposition leaders Juan Guaidó, Julio Borges, Carlos Vecchio and Mauricio Claver-Carone, according to an article in the newspaper The National, from Venezuela, that deepens the conversation.

“What would happen if the US Army went down and got rid of Maduro?”Trump asked.

Regarding the question, Esper, the author of the book, added: “I think he was putting Guaidó to the test.”

According to the former secretary’s text, Guaidó replied that they would always “welcome help from the United States.” At the same time, the opposition leader and the other attendees at the meeting raised as “complicated” the possibility of invading Venezuela from Colombia, concluding that the direct military invasion of the United States was preferable.

Later, Esper delves into the appreciations of the former president of the United States. “This is why Trump always thought that Guaidó was weak, unable to replace President Maduro, whom he saw as strong.”

Juan Guiadó has been interim president of Venezuela since January 2019.

In another meeting held on June 9, 2020, Robert O’Brien, White House National Security Adviser, proposed an air strike on the José Antonio Anzoátegui Refining Complex to take advantage of the chaos, overthrow Maduro and impose Juan Guaidó as head of government, according to The National.

“The assassination of President Maduro was discussed in the White House with the presence of Guaidó, Borges and Vecchio. Mauricio Claver-Carone was part of the plan. A plan very similar to the assassination of the president of Haiti with Colombian mercenaries. In Venezuela it failed”, said Samuel Moncada, Venezuelan ambassador to the UN about the excerpts from Esper’s book.

