Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic awaits in Melbourne the decision of the Australian authorities on his stay in the country without being vaccinated against covid–9, after it was reported that he may have lied in his entrance statement.

The world’s number one completed his second training session on Tuesday ahead of the Australian Open, which will be held from January 14, while Australian Immigration Minister Alex Hawke assured that he is considering canceling the tennis player’s visa.

In a brief statement, Hawke’s office stressed today that the minister “is considering whether to cancel Djokovic’s visa” by using section 133C (3) of the Australian Immigration Act.

“In line with due process, Minister Hawke will thoroughly consider the matter. As the problem is ongoing, for legal reasons it is inappropriate to comment further,” said the government department.

Djokovic arrived in Melbourne last Wednesday with a medical exemption to be vaccinated for having contracted COVID-19 in December, but customs agents denied him the visa and he was held in a hotel while his lawyers filed an appeal. An Australian court on Monday agreed with Djokovic, 34, and allowed him into the country, but there is still a chance that he will be expelled from the country.

Investigation of a possible lie

According to the Australian media, the authorities are investigating whether the tennis player lied upon entering Australia when he assured that he had not visited any third country in the previous two weeks, which could lead to his visa being canceled again.

The number one in the world was training in a facility in Sotogrande (Cádiz), according to his social networks, and traveled from Malaga to Australia, according to the president of the Serbian Olympic Committee, Borizadr Maljkovic. The tennis player, who flew on January 4 with a stopover in Dubai, could have spent Christmas in Belgrade, according to some photos on social networks.

The situation around the best tennis player in the world has led to a diplomatic problem between Australia and Serbia, where Djokovic’s relatives say that he has suffered “torture” during the time he has been held in a Melbourne hotel. In a telephone conversation, Serbian Prime Minister Aan Brnabic asked her Australian counterpart Scott Morrison for fair treatment and respect for Djokovic’s rights, as well as a direct exchange of information in the coming days.

According to a statement, Brnabic stressed the importance of the conditions for the tennis player’s training and physical preparations for the tournament that were denied him in recent days. “Brnabic asked his Australian counterpart to do everything he can so that Djokovic has a humane and dignified treatment in Australia during the entire time of his stay,” according to the note.

According to the Australian Prime Minister’s Office, Morrison explained to Brnabic the entry restrictions to the oceanic country imposed to combat the pandemic, among which the full schedule of the covid-19 vaccine is required, although there are exemptions. In a dialogue described as “constructive”, Morrison assured his counterpart that these restrictions are not discriminatory and have served to protect the nation during the pandemic.

ATP supports vaccines

For its part, the Association of Professional Tennis Players (ATP) today highlighted its strong support for vaccination against covid-19, while calling on Australia to improve communication to avoid misunderstandings.

“The ATP continues to strongly recommend the vaccination of all players on the circuit, which we believe is essential for our sport in times of pandemic. This is based on scientific evidence and has health benefits,” the ATP explained in a statement.

The agency said it understands the “sacrifices” made by Australians and the immigration policies imposed by the pandemic, but added that “the complications a player experienced upon arrival underscored the need for clearer understanding, communication and enforcement of the rules. “. The ATP said that the incident has damaged all fronts, “including Novak’s well-being and preparation for the Australian Open.”

EFE