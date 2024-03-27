'At the bottom there is room' confirmed last Tuesday the premiere date of its season 11, which will answer several questions that were left on the air during 'AFHS 10'. One of these big questions, which has fans worried, is related to Francesca Maldini. 'Noni', as we remember, was kidnapped in the last chapter of the previous installment by Claudia Llanos and, from that moment on, no more was known about her whereabouts.

But all doubts could be answered with the premiere of the 2024 edition of the successful series of America TVsince fans leaked one of the scenes on social networks, in which Diego Montalbán is seen rescuing his beloved from the clutches of the popular 'Shark Look'.

YOU CAN SEE: 'There is room at the bottom' OFFICIAL PREMIERE DATE: this is the day season 11 will air

How did Diego rescue Francesca Maldini in 'At the bottom there is room 2024'?

According to the video, which has already gone viral on social networks and was broadcast by the YouTube channel, Break Espectáculos, you can see Diego Montalban already 'Koky' Reyes arrive at a house, from which he leaves Francescanoticeably scared, and hugs her ex-husband very tightly, who, apparently, continues in his search to obtain her forgiveness.

According to Break Espectáculos, the recordings of said scene were made outside a house located in Lurín, where fans came to record with their cell phones a little of what the new season of 'There is room at the bottom'.

YOU CAN SEE: Alex Béjar speaks out about July and Cristóbal's relationship in 'At the bottom there is room': “I was right”

What happened to Francesca Maldini in the grand finale of 'AFHS 10'?

Francesca was present at Macarena and Mike's marriage; However, later, during the respective party, he decided to return home to embark on a mysterious trip, but, when he got into his truck, he was surprised that Claudio, his butler, was no longer there, and that he had been replaced by Claudia Llanos, who had her at her mercy.

From that moment, it was deduced that the one known as 'Shark Look' kidnapped 'Noni', since, weeks before the premiere of the new season of 'AFHS'a spot was broadcast in which various journalists reported the disappearance of the matriarch of the Maldini family and that her whereabouts were unknown.

YOU CAN SEE: Laszlo Kovacs from 'At the bottom there is a place' causes a sensation for a photo with his 'daughter' Adriana Campos Salazar

Now, with this leak, which is not yet known if it will happen in the reality of the series or if it will be a dream, the fate of 'Madam' could be safe, it only remains to be confirmed if this scene will be part of the season premiere. 11 of the fiction or if it will happen as the chapters go by. We will have to pay attention to the transmission of the successful production.

What day does 'At the bottom there is room 2024' premiere?

As noted through a commercial on the América TV signal, 'At the bottom there is room', season 11, will premiere on Monday, April 8, 2024. In this way, the successful series will return to its usual schedule to replace of 'Super Ada', a novel that is in its final chapters.

YOU CAN SEE: Neither Alessia nor Don Gilberto: this would be the character who died in 'At the bottom there is room', according to fans

#Diego #rescue #Francesca #39At #bottom #room39 #Fans #leak #emotional #meeting #kidnapping