'JB on ATV' has again in its ranks Dayanita. The comic actress was part of the segment 'The value of vegetables' and she was subjected to the most spicy questions after her return to the program. She arrived accompanied by Chikiplum, Topito and Percy Diestra, who, on more than one occasion, wanted to press the red button to prevent her from answering the most uncomfortable questions. But why did Dayanita lose everything in the last phase? Here, we tell you.

Did Dayanita lose 50,000 soles?

As you know, 'The value of vegetables' is a parody of 'The value of truth', a program in which Beto Ortiz interviewed celebrities, and, to answer all their questions, They could take 50,000 soles. The imitation program filled viewers with expectations, but, evidently, the large sum of money was a joke.

Dayanita was invited to the red chair of 'The value of vegetables'. Photo: ATV

What question made Dayanita 'lose'?

The last question, which had to be the most rigorous, was dictated by Jorge Benavides himself. The comedian and producer entered the television set to ask Dayanita if she regretted having left Channel 9. She answered no, but the polygraph showed that the answer was false.