After generating great expectations, comic actress Dayanita made her long-awaited return to the cast of 'JB en ATV' this Saturday, January 13. The date was crucial for some programs of the Peruvian TVsince the spaces of Jorge Benavides and Ernesto Pimentel They started a new season. The reinstatement of the member of 'La casa de la comedia' to the ranks of channel 9 was much commented on and, in this note, we tell you how she fared in ratings after the premiere episode.

YOU CAN SEE: Gabriela Serpa reveals why she resented Dayanita: “I defend my sister tooth and nail”

How was Dayanita's return to 'JB en ATV'?

The actress and comedian Dayanita returned to the Jorge Benavides program after several months of distance and having been part of Ernesto Pimentel's humorous space. She sat in the red chair of 'The Value of Vegetables' and made important revelations. In addition, she was part of one of the most iconic sequences of 'Aunt Gloria'.

On the other hand, in 'The blowout' The cast of the new novel 'Súper Ada', starring the Peruvian singer, was presented Maricarmen Marin and the Argentine actor Pablo Heredia. But has it managed to once again establish itself as the most watched program on Saturday?

YOU CAN SEE: Did Dayanita 'lose' S/ 50,000 for 'lying' to Jorge Benavides?: The truth about her return to 'JB on ATV

What are the RATING figures for Saturday, January 13?

Like every weekend, only one program was able to position itself in first place within the preferences of the Peruvian public. On this occasion, the show Chola Chabuca He maintained his leadership once again and left behind Jorge Benavides and the Latina culinary reality show.

'The summer blowout': 9.1 points

'The Miracles of the Rose': 8 points

'JB on ATV': 7.3 points

'The Great Chef: Celebrities': 7.3 points.

#Dayanita #return #39JB #ATV39 #manage #dethrone #39El #reventonazo39 #RATING