The case of the murder of doctor Edwin Arrieta in Thailand has taken the front pages of various media around the world, for which loss of the eventsince the body of the Colombian was dismembered and thrown into garbage bags by who would be his alleged murderer, Daniel Sancho.

In recent days, there have been several experts who have referred to the fact, such as the criminologist Carmen Balfagón, who in the program ‘Así es la vida’, on the ‘Telecinco’ channel in Spain, expressed that she has the theory that Arrieta’s alleged murderer, the Spaniard Sancho could not have acted alone, but there is the possibility that there is an accomplice who has helped him in the crime.

During the program, they referred to the case with data provided by direct sources from Koh Paghan, as the director of the prison where the Spaniard is being held, and it was also possible to hear the opinions of the victim’s lawyer.

On the set, some experts analyzed the case, including Balfagón, who He stated that if his hypothesis were true, the investigation would turn 180 degrees, as well as the future of young Sancho.

“I’m sure he was accompanied,” suggested the lawyer and criminalist when resuming the young man’s statement in which he He assured that it took him three hours to dismember the body of Edwin Arrietafor which the lawyer stated that this was impossible.

“The dismemberment of a corpse takes a long time. They say that it can be three hours only if you are helped by someone, because to separate the members of a body you have to pull, for example, an arm, to remove the bone in its entirety.” And she stressed, “I am convinced that he was accompanied by someone.”

Then, the expert made a profile of the murderer, once again demonstrating her theory: “We are talking about a person who has been protected, who has not had any problems or a violent history and would need someone to support his actions,” he added.

“It is absurd that a part is taken to the sea and the rest is not taken. If you rent a kayak and dump your whole body, it would never have been discovered. It seems that there is an agreement with another person, loosely organized, for him to dispose of a body part in the landfill in a bag. And that person leaves the purchase ticket there for the material with which he supposedly killed him, ”the expert specified.

Finally, Balfagón assured that does not understand how the Thai authorities were able to compare the DNA in the tests, since in order to do so they needed to access biological material from Sancho’s relatives and this has not been done: “I also don’t agree that the supposed murderer has denounced threats and nobody has requisitioned the telephone numbers of daniel sancho. The victim’s phone and computer have not appeared either. This would have to be done by the defense.”

Regarding the Koh Phangan agents, they are still looking for evidence to definitively confirm that Sancho was the murderer of the Colombian doctor and that he had planned to kill and dismember the victim, for which they already have sufficient evidence.

Moment of the capture of the confessed murderer of Colombian Edwin Arrieta in Thailand

