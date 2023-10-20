A new breakup in sight? Daddy Yankee and Mireddys González They were one of the most stable couples on the international scene. They met when they were both minors and formed a happy marriage with three children, the fruit of their love. However, all rumors indicate that their romance is suffering a setback. What happened? Find out in the following note.

Did Daddy Yankee and his wife separate?

According to information given by People magazine, Daddy Yankee and Mireddys González They would be going through a marital crisis that became evident after the interpreter of ‘The gas’ He stopped following his wife on her official Instagram account. She subsequently imitated her action and stopped following him on social media.

However, what has drawn the most attention are the critical messages that ‘La Jefa’, as Daddy Yankee calls her, has left on her Instagram stories.

Mireddys González would be sending hints to Daddy Yankee on social networks.

“When you offend someone, hammer a nail into the wall; when you apologize, take it out; then you will understand that there are always gaps”, “And if we talk about love: Long live mom’s!”, “How nice it is to get ready for that person and when he sees you he looks at you for a long time and tells you: ‘You are too beautiful today’”, “I need a blackout, not to exist for a while, not to feel, not to think, not to do anything”reads in some of the publications of the wife of the Latin Grammy winner.