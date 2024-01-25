How did it go? 'This is war' He returned to television after several weeks of rest. With a new season full of surprises, Pro TV brought together Cristian Rivero and Katia Palma as the new bombs of the program. On the other hand, Latina Television celebrated that 'Papá en apuros' had its grand premiere in Chile through Mega Television. But how did the ratings go?

How many rating points did 'EEG' and 'Dad in Trouble' get?

The influencer Ric La Torre made the rating figures of each program known to the public. Through the social network

On the other hand, the novel 'Dad in Trouble' came in second place with a score of 8.6. The communicator highlighted that a good strategy could be to change places with 'The Great Chef' and thus obtain a possible turnaround in audience figures.

Ric La Torre pointed out that there may be a way for the result to be the opposite. Photo: X / Ric La Torre

What did users say about the ratings of 'This is war' and 'Dad in trouble'?

Internauts They were dissatisfied with the number of people who managed to see 'This is war'. They noted that América Televisión should consider changing content.

“Latina has the possibility of downloading to 'EEG'”, “'Dad in trouble' takes them to meet”, “I still can't get over the fact that Cristian Rivero is no longer in Latin America and has moved to America”, “Twelve points is not enough for a program that has been on television for twelve years”, “8.6 is quite a lot for a novel that bets on the new,” were some of the user comments.

What did the producer of 'This is war' say about her 'The Great Chef' competition?

After the recent premiere of the new season of 'This is war', the producer of the program Mariana Ramírez del Villar, spoke about her direct competition, the culinary program 'El gran chef' and stated that the Latina show is very far away of them because they have more history on Peruvian television.

“By saving the distance, let's say that It is a little, quite, far from the results of 'This is war,'” he declared in an interview with La República.

