Although during the past E3, Xbox was one of the winners of the event and his game, Halo Infinite, was one of those that received the most appreciation from fans, even reaching the first place in presales of Amazon, this was not always the case.

Recall that last year a gameplay of ‘Halo Infinite‘ during the Xbox Games Showcase that left many disappointed with the graphics. Now that we had a new look at the gameplay and its new graphics. The channel Youtube, why, presented us with a visual comparison between the 2020 and 2021 charts.

A notable improvement on Halo Infinite

In the video, which was kindly divided into sections by its authors, we can see that various aspects of ‘Halo Infinite ‘. The first comparison is with the Chief Master which originally looked quite flat, but with the help of different lighting and notable improvements in reflections we already have a Master Chief that it does look like the next generation.

The scenarios of ‘Halo Infinite‘and the small parts of the armor of the Master Chief, like the hook, are already more detailed. Besides of Master Chief, the weapons seem to be the ones that had the most improvement, since they have already left behind the look that seemed like plastic to obtain a design that looks more metallic and even the ammo counters look better.

It is obvious that 343 Industries You’ve taken advantage of all this extra development time to polish up your graphics. After all, the decision to delay it until this year was due to complications from the covid and the reception of the 2020 gameplay that, as we had already mentioned, caused a lot of criticism.

In his statement of the delay, 343 He said: ‘The goal of the July demo was to showcase gameplay from Halo Infinite for the first time. While that aspect turned out as we wanted, the reality is that the art and visuals were not up to par with what Halo is – even for a work in progress- (…) The comments we received made us realize and prompted us to search additional opportunities to improve‘.

Well, we don’t know about you, but it seems to us that you did a very good job, especially when we saw the comparison. We just miss the good guy a little Craig the brute. Will it be as handsome as it was before with these new graphics?

For more video game news, you can read:



