Is the former tronista of men and women Costantino Vitagliano convoluted to a right wedding? Did you finally manage to fulfill your dream of becoming a husband? On Instagram he posted a video in which an exchange of rings takes place by the sea …

Costantino Vitagliano he was the “tronista of the tronists”. The most loved, the most desired. Beautiful and unattainable. But at some point the TV became just a distant memory and that sex symbol of Men and women he got married, became a very good man of the house and an attentive and caring dad. But the yes was still missing. That has arrived. Finally. In a video posted by Costantino himself, his is on stage marriage with Irene Casartelli. The two, both beautiful, are on the seashore, wearing formal dresses. The most beautiful and romantic moment cannot fail to be shared: and here it is exchange of rings with the promise of eternal love.

It’s all a joke of Constantine

“Love is a long and sweet dream, and marriage is the wake-up call” writes Vitagliano ironically commenting on his “fake “wedding. Well yes. It’s all a show. She is not the bride for real, but a model friend of hers who has lent herself to the celebration by the sea.

On the other hand, the love he feels for hers is not a farce baby, Ayla, born 5 years ago from the collapsed relationship shortly after with Elisa Mariani: “A child also changes the rhythm of your heart”He always writes on Instagram, accompanying the shot that portrays him with his princess in his arms. “For 15 years I didn’t have a life I wanted fame so much that I had lost sight of the fundamentals,” he said recently in an interview with the weekly Vero. A wedding, a real one, is it a real dream? Costantino says yes. But at the moment he is still single. Romantic… step forward.

