evil triumphed in “At the bottom there is room”! Claudia Llanos would have killed Peter Mckay after he sneaked into her house to discover that she was Diego Montalbán’s lover. A terrible scene in the América TV series revealed how the ‘shark look’ he would have done the same thing again as in season 2: murder Adolfo Chuiman’s character in cold blood. In chapter 177, the villain takes what appears to be the butler’s corpse in her car and begins to burn her belongings on a distant beach.

As if that were not enough, the series gave us a montage with the best scenes of the character throughout the 10 seasons of “AFHS”. Likewise, it should be noted that his death is not yet confirmed and that ‘Victoria’ has used her phone to mislead Don Gilberto and Francesca Maldiniand make them believe that you are traveling in the United States with your son.