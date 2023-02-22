Did Clara Chía admire Shakira when she was Piqué’s wife?: reveal episode

Gerard Piqué You cannot prevent new information from coming to light daily, not only about your current moment with your partner Clara Chia Martibut about the past, and what was his relationship with the Colombian Shakira. There is new information.

Day by day new details of what this love triangle has been come to light. Now, in the Spanish media, a particular episode is revealed that involves all parties, before the marriage broke up.

A photo together?

Gerard Piqué and Clara Chia. Photo: Video screenshots of ‘CHANCE’, from Europa Press

It is said, according to the Spanish portal Ok Diario, that on one occasion Shakira, as the brand new wife of the then soccer player and famous artist, visited the Kosmos company, owned by the playerwhere, it is known, the young Clara already worked.

Shakira, as a great artist, attracts attention wherever she goes, and Kosmos it was no exception.

To the point, according to what they say in this press version, that Clara Chía had a certain weakness and could not resist the desire to have a photo with the Colombian, because she was a fan of his music.



Apparently Clara Chía herself was encouraged and asked to be able to pose with the artist, at that time innocent of what was cooking inside the company between the young woman and Piqué.

The outlet does not give further details about the meeting, but it is said that this was the first meeting of the two women.

Some time later the couple broke up and with the passing of the months Clara and Piqué have formalized their romance in public life. Will you keep the photo?



