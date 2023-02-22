Wednesday, February 22, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Did Clara Chía admire Shakira when she was Piqué’s wife?: reveal episode

by admin_l6ma5gus
February 22, 2023
in Sports
0
Did Clara Chía admire Shakira when she was Piqué’s wife?: reveal episode


close

Clara Chía reacts when asked about Shakira and Piqué
Photo:

Screenshot of ‘Telecinco’ video, Instagram Gerard Piqué

Press versions in Spain report a curious encounter.

Gerard Piqué You cannot prevent new information from coming to light daily, not only about your current moment with your partner Clara Chia Martibut about the past, and what was his relationship with the Colombian Shakira. There is new information.

Day by day new details of what this love triangle has been come to light. Now, in the Spanish media, a particular episode is revealed that involves all parties, before the marriage broke up.

See also  MotoGP and Omicron variant: against Covid even the World Championship is sailing on sight

A photo together?

Gerard Piqué and Clara Chia.

Photo:

Video screenshots of ‘CHANCE’, from Europa Press

It is said, according to the Spanish portal Ok Diario, that on one occasion Shakira, as the brand new wife of the then soccer player and famous artist, visited the Kosmos company, owned by the playerwhere, it is known, the young Clara already worked.

Shakira, as a great artist, attracts attention wherever she goes, and Kosmos it was no exception.

To the point, according to what they say in this press version, that Clara Chía had a certain weakness and could not resist the desire to have a photo with the Colombian, because she was a fan of his music.

Apparently Clara Chía herself was encouraged and asked to be able to pose with the artist, at that time innocent of what was cooking inside the company between the young woman and Piqué.
The outlet does not give further details about the meeting, but it is said that this was the first meeting of the two women.

See also  Meet Pilar Mañé Tarragó, Shakira's famous lawyer

Some time later the couple broke up and with the passing of the months Clara and Piqué have formalized their romance in public life. Will you keep the photo?

SPORTS

More sports news

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Clara #Chía #admire #Shakira #Piqués #wife #reveal #episode

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Look, you can also get the Tesla Model Y with grille

Look, you can also get the Tesla Model Y with grille

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result