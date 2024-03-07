Christian Domínguez was protected with Mary Moncada in an intimate meeting inside his white truck. In this way, he had his first controversial appearance on 'Magaly TV, la firma' for 2024. Magaly Medina He had anticipated the revelation of a 'bomb' for the start of the new season of his show on ATV. The well-known 'Urraca' pointed out that the cumbia performer committed infidelity again, despite being in a four-year relationship with Pamela Franco.

How was Christian Domínguez's ampay with Mary Moncada?

In the images exposed by'Magaly TV, the firm'on Monday, January 29, you can seeMary Moncadaentering Christian Domínguez's car. Minutes later, you can see how the car moves in a curious way. Later, Mary Moncada herself confirmed having had sexual relations with the 'Dance of the Worm' performer.

From that moment on, the artist's white truck was baptized as the 'frog car'. However, Mary Moncada She was not the only woman with whom he was unfaithful to his then partner, Pamela Franco. Hours after the notorious ampay, a young woman named Alexa Samamé pointed out that the former host of 'América hoy' also had a brief romance with her.

Given this, Christian Domínguez had no choice but to confirm the infidelities towards Franco. “I have to apologize to Pamela first., to my parents, to my children, to my brothers, to my entire family, for the public shame that I have caused. “I’m sure they must be more embarrassed than me, which in itself, for me, was terrible,” he said. “Because of the act, (I feel) ashamed; For what I caused, (I feel) miserable.”he added.

Did Christian Domínguez change cars?

After being exposed in his white truck with Mary MoncadaDomínguez would have wanted not to be recognized by the vehicle in question.

According to the information of Magaly MedinaDomínguez was observed in an automobile workshop accompanied by his well-known vehicle, which presented a significant change: instead of its iconic white color, by which he was identified and had gained fame, it was now covered in black.

Christian Domínguez and Mary Moncada met in 2023 at a concert by the former host of 'América hoy''s orchestra. Photo: LR composition/Instagram/Mary Moncada/América TV

This notable change was not ignored by the artist's most attentive followers, who shared the information with the program's team. Magaly Medina.

“Hey, by the way, has changed his car, the frog. It's not that I've changed it, It's the same car, but they say it has had a treatment called car wrapping. This is nothing more than changing the paint; Painting a car is expensive. He hasn't put any kind of adhesive on it, it's like a one-color sticker. “Some people do it to, say, want another color car,” she said. “Surely, like him, everyone knows that he is arriving in the white car; up to the plate, people already know what the 'frog car' is'. I guess that's why he said he wants to go unnoticed. Now, he wants to turn this car with black sticker into an 'autorana'. It seems that he has a habit of turning his car into a telo; It is not convenient for you to be driving in the white car. Besides, it already gives a little bit of roche“Well,” said the communicator.

