On Sunday, March 28, the website of the Chinese state television channel CGTN, formerly known as CCTV-News, published an article signed by French journalist Laurène Beaumond.

The text spoke of the situation in the Xinjiang region, where a large part of the international community denounces that China it has violated the human rights of the Uighur minority. And he defended the arguments of the Beijng regime, which rejects the accusations and fights harshly with the United States on this issue.

However, the French newspaper Le Monde denounced that, after conducting an investigation, that journalist does not exist.

According to CGTN, the supposed Laurène Beaumond has a double degree in art history and archeology from the historic University of Paris, the Sorbonne, one of the oldest in the world.

He would also have done a master’s degree in journalism and then work in different Parisian newsrooms before moving to the capital of China.

In France, a large part (although not all) of the journalist corps is registered with a professional commission that annually awards an official press card with a personal registration number.

According to Le Monde there is no one under the name of Laurène Beaumond in the commission’s database.

What’s more no one seems to know any information professional by that name, despite the fact that CGTN maintains that he worked in various media before traveling to Beijing.

The opinion piece published by Beaumond’s CGTN seeks disprove the accusations against China of “genocide committed against the predominantly Muslim Uighurs “in China’s Xinjiang region.

A market in Yarkand, a Chinese region where the Uighur minority is under pressure. Photo: Gilles Sabrié for The New York Times.

The situation in Xinjiang

According to studies published by institutes in the United States and Australia and rejected by Beijing, there are at least one million Uighurs interned in “camps” in Xinjiang, in northwestern China, where some of them are subjected to “forced labor” and “sterilization”.

Beaumond, who reportedly lived in China for seven years, also claims to have relatives living in Urumchi, the capital of Xinjiang.

“I had the opportunity to visit the region many times between 2014 and 2019, and I do not recognize the Xinjiang they describe me in the one I know,” he says.

According to Le Monde, Beaumond’s view of the Uighurs repeats all elements of the official language of the Beijing regime on the subject, questioning the “new passion flowers of the Uyghur cause, this ethnic group whose fate did not concern anyone until now”, and pointing out that “the large foreign brands that have announced that they will stop using cotton harvested in Xinjiang to make their garments are the last straw “.

This new face put at the service of Chinese propaganda says Le Monde, was also discovered by a researcher at the Foundation for Strategic Research, Antoine Bondaz. The fake profile has appeared since late 2020, on topics like Covid-19, Bondaz noted.

The head of US diplomacy, Antony Blinken, denounced alleged human rights committed by China against ethnic minorities. AFP photo

Clash with the United States

On Wednesday, China responded harshly to US allegations of alleged “genocide” in Xinjiang. And he affirmed that “it is a great lie that violates international law.”

Commenting on what was written in the 2020 Human Rights Report prepared by Washington, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said that the United States “has fabricated lies one after another, even as scandalous as those related to genocide and forced labor. This is really absurd. “

Beijing claimed that the facilities denounced as internment camps, with more than a million Uyghurs and other minorities, are professional training centers against terrorism and religious extremism.

The head of the United States Foreign Ministry, Antony Blinken, who presented the report together with the Undersecretary for Democracy, Human Rights and Labor, Lisa Peterson, emphasized the violations of these rights in China, especially on ethnic minorities. like the Uighurs, in the Xinjiang region.

Source: RFI and ANSA

CB