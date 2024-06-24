After several days of stifling temperatures that exceeded 50 °C, Yucatan experiment heavy rainfall that caused floods in various regions of the state.

According to the local population, these flash floods could be attributed to the “revenge” of Chaac, the Mayan god of rain, in response to the installation of a sculpture of the Greek god Poseidon in the city of Progreso, Yucatan.

Through social networks, both in memes and videos, residents of Yucatán created the theory that Chaac had unleashed his fury in Yucatán in the form of revenge, after being offended by the Poseidon’s preference.

“The one who really gets all the work is Chaac, because here what is abundant is water wherever you turn (…) but some son of a bitch… pela… comes up with the great idea of ​​putting a giant statue of Poseidon in the port of Progress, and do you know what happened? Days later, really, shortly after that shit was placed… suddenly it rains and floods. “All of Yucatán is flooded,” said TikTok user Vicky Wolff.

However, this woman was not the only one who had the theory that the floods in Yucatán occurred due to the fury of Chaac, but since the installation of the Poseidon sculpture, rumors arose that something bad would happen.

Last May, the Progreso City Council, led by Julián Zacarías Curi, unveiled a three-meter sculpture of Poseidon, the work of sculptor Chapa Balam Díaz, as part of an effort to attract tourism to the region.

Next to the statue, a basketball court and a skatepark were also inaugurated, all under the name of “Poseidon”.

At that time, some users assured that it was not going to rain in Yucatan, but others even suggested that a tsunami could occur due to the presence of the Greek god in Mayan lands.

However, when the intense rains began due to the passage of Tropical Storm Alberto, the theories that Chaac was upset because the Yucatecans preferred Poseidon were reaffirmed.

Who is Chaac? God “furious” after the installation of Poseidon in Yucatán

Chaac is a central deity in Mayan mythology, revered as the god of rain and water. He is often depicted with a lightning ax and a torch, symbolizing his control over drought and fertility.

His cult is ancient, with representations in temples of Uxmal dating between the years 700 and 1000. Despite the religious mix, Mayan peasants still worship him, sometimes under the name of Saint Thomas.

In Mayan culture, Chaac was not only seen as a benefactor of agriculture, but also as a figure capable of unleashing storms, lightning, and hurricanes.

Their anger, according to local beliefs, can manifest in natural disasters, which could explain the current torrential rains in Yucatán.