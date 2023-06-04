‘…Carlos Vela already said yes to @Chivaswants to come to the GDL..’

That tells us EXCLUSIVELY @lamanodeldiego of the red and white 🔥

They tell me that they are also in talks with Alan Pulido, that Amaury Vergara asked to bring them yes or yes… 🔥

with @_ericklo @artusantillanes 🔴⚪️ pic.twitter.com/wLWj9kKcwK

— Victor ‘El Niño’ (@victor_deportes) June 4, 2023