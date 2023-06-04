In the last few hours, the possibility that Carlos candle I arrived at Chivas de Guadalajara for the tournament Opening 2023. It’s no secret that the Sacred Flock has had the ‘Bomber’ on their agenda for several years now, but it seems that his dream could finally come true.
According to a report by Televisa Guadalajara, a committee made up of omar bravoall-time top scorer for the rojiblancos, and Omar EsparzaVela’s teammate in the 2005 U-17 World Cup, contacted the current LAFC player from Major League Soccer (MLS) to convince him to join the project Veljko Paunovic.
This report indicates that Carlos Vela would have agreed to join Chivas de Guadalajara for the next tournament, however, there is still a detail that stands between the 34-year-old striker and the Flock.
According to this information, although Vela is interested in returning to the club where he was trained as a footballer, there is still a great detail to define: his family’s willingness to move from Los Angeles and settle in Guadalajara.
It seems that the situation is still far from being defined despite the fact that the ‘Bomber’ has already said yes to Chivas. In addition to the family issue, Vela would have to define the contractual issue with the Los Angeles team.
Vela has a contract with the Black & Gold until December 31, 2023, so Chivas would have to reach an agreement with the board to be able to sign the striker for the Apertura 2023. This seems difficult because the MLS is in full competition and that the ‘Bomber’ is the top figure of the team.
