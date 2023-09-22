Sumar, a civic and plural movement recently emerged in El Salvador, He noted this Thursday that President Nayib Bukele “did not address relevant issues of the global situation, nor did he propose solutions” in his speech. before the United Nations General Assembly and “distorted the reality” of the country.

The Salvadoran president defended his security policy on Tuesday and said that his government had suffered “systematic attacks” for the decisions made regarding security.

For Sumar, the president “he gave a propaganda speech aimed more at the Salvadoran electorate than at the concert of nations of the world.”

Bukele will run for re-election in 2024.

“He lied about the true causes of the civil war, disqualified the Peace Agreements promoted by the UN, justified the institutional dismantling and even called out the international community for criticizing human rights violations.”the movement said in a statement.

He indicated that “it was the exhibition of arrogance and disrespect of a ruler who denies the democratic rules agreed upon worldwide decades ago.”

Bukele, according to Sumar, “showed an incomplete image, he highlighted the achievement of the fight against gangs, without mentioning the abuses against innocent people and avoided talking about the increase in poverty, unemployment, the cost of living, the lack of transparency, corruption, the failure of bitcoin and environmental deterioration.“The president showed an unreal country,” he added.

The President of El Salvador, Nayib Armando Bukele, arrives to address the 78th United Nations General Assembly.

President Bukele, who in 2024 will seek re-election despite accusations that it is unconstitutional, He assured the UN that his Government suffered “systematic attacks” from “some countries” due to the “decisions made” to combat violence in the Central American country.

Furthermore, he maintained that “no country has the right to impose its ideas, to impose its ways of doing thingsespecially when these forms do not even work in our countries.

In his speech, The Salvadoran president limited himself to talking about the “achievements” in terms of security, which have allowed, according to Bukele, the country to host important events such as the Central American and Caribbean Games. – which took place last June – and the Miss Universe – which will take place next November -.

EFE