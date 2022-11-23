It seems that the BLUE LOCK has worked and that Japan is finally progressing towards the final stages of the World Cup. Although the program aimed at molding the nation’s most selfish striker is only a figment of the imagination of Muneyuki Kaneshiro And Yusuke Nomura, the Japanese team just beat Germany 2-1with goals scored by Ritsu Doan and Takuma Asano. Will the team be able to make their way to the world cup? Since Italy is now out of the game, we just have to do for them!

BLUE LOCK is a football manga that can be defined as a sort of survival game. The pourpose of Jinpachi Ego, creator of the program, is to awaken the ultimate star in the midst of 300 young forwards whose dream is to debut in the world of professional football. However, only one of them will succeed in making his debut for the national team to lead to victory: all the others will have to give up playing forever.

The work is available in paper format in Italy under the label Planet Mangawhile the animated series is currently airing in Japan and is simulcast on Crunchyroll with Italian subtitles.

The summary of the football match is available on RaiPlay.