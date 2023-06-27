The social gesture of the singer’s girlfriend makes the fans suspicious: what’s going on

Over the last few hours, news has emerged that the romance between Blanco and Martina Valdes has reached the end of the line. Some users on Instagram thought about making the rumors public together with the gossip expert Deianira Marzano. Let’s find out together what all the details of this much-talked about affair.

The name of Blando, stage name of Riccardo Fabbriconi, has returned to occupy the pages of the main gossip newspapers. This time, however, the singer has attracted the spotlight for a rumor that is circulating about him in these hours. As already mentioned, the love story with the girlfriend Martina Valdes it may have come to an end.

Although the gossip has not yet been confirmed or denied, some social clues could give the certainty news. This is what an Instagram user revealed to gossip expert Deianira Marzano:

Blanco’s girlfriend, Martina Valdes, published a post yesterday and he didn’t calculate it in the slightest. Neither like nor comment, which he usually does. Plus she deleted the featured stories with him.

Another user, however, commented on the gossip about the singer with these words:

I’ve seen it several times at Esselunga in Desenzano. Because he lives nearby. He was always alone or with his parents.

Although the rumor has attracted the attention of many people, it must be said that in this regard it is only a matter of hypotheses but not of sure newssince those directly involved have not exposed themselves regarding the gossip that is involving them at the moment.

We just have to wait for the next few days to find out if there will be more novelty regarding the news of the presumed end of the story between Blanco and Martina Valdes.