The legendary composer Ludwig van Beethoven is considered one of the most important German artists of all time. But did the genius also have African roots?

Vienna – The legendary composer Ludwig van Beethoven is considered one of the most important German artists of all time. The artist was born in Bonn in 1770 and later lived in Vienna until his death in 1827. The famous creator of the opera Fidelio was also buried there.

But perhaps Ludwig van Beethoven’s roots are not exclusively in Europe, but also in Africa? An initiative led by the film producer Michael Simon de Normier wants to prove that Beethoven may have been dark-skinned. Pop star Roberto Blanco has also joined the movement alongside other “People of Color” and scientists who specialize in DNA.

Ludwig van Beethoven: Did the composer have African roots? Pop star Blanco calls for exhumation

Blanco appealed to Vienna's mayor Michael Ludwig to take care of the matter. The "A little bit of fun must be" singer published a video on YouTube. In it he suggested to the head of the Austrian capital to investigate Beethoven's ethnic origin.

“I bet Beethoven looked more like me than you, Mayor,” commented Blanco ironically. Indeed, pictures by van Beethoven show the composer with a mostly darker skin tone. That is why he was also called “Spangol” in his youth, which means something like Spanish.

Ludwig van Beethoven: Expert hopes for clarity about origin through exhumation

An exhumation of the city of Bonn’s greatest son, whose grave is in the Vienna Central Cemetery, could bring clarity. The well-known historian and genealogist Dr. Support Ralf Günther Jahn. “There are several documents that indicate that he had dark skin during his lifetime and that he clearly stood out from the average Viennese population,” explained the expert.

But there are also doubts about the authenticity and completeness of the bones that lie in Beethoven’s grave in Vienna. Jahn had already had similar experiences with another world-famous personality from Germany. In 2009 he was able to use genetic analysis to prove that the skull in the grave of the poet Friedrich Schiller was swapped for another after his death. Jahn hopes that a possible examination of the bones in Beethoven’s grave will also “check the authenticity of the skull”.

Van Beethoven, who was exhumed for the first time in 1863, is also at risk of “wrong” remains. Especially since in the past centuries some people (sometimes secretly) secured bony “souvenirs” from well-known personalities. To cover up, the missing bones were often replaced with the bones of unknown dead people.

Beethoven grave in Vienna: Strong evidence of “African descent”

Another reburial in 1888 led the press at the time to speculate that van Beethoven must have had a “mulatto face” due to the shape of his skull. This term, which is now classified as discriminatory, was once used to describe people whose parents were both white and black. “The shape of the so-called mulatto skull in Beethoven’s grave strongly suggests an African ancestry,” said Jahn. But he also warned that its authenticity has not been fully assured.

The fact that van Beethoven's ancestors can also be found in Africa could be explained logically. In the Rhineland, where the composer comes from, there was a large number of immigrants from all over Europe during his lifetime. The personal connection to the Flanders region, from which van Beethoven's father came from, would also be an explanation. This was temporarily under the influence of Spain, which in turn was occupied by the Moors settled in North Africa.