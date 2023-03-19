It seems that the arrival of Battlefield 2042 on PlayStation Plus has done very well to the game EA and DICE, since – according to unofficial data – the basis of players would be increased by 500% with this landing on the subscription service.

Considering the widespread diffusion of PS4 and PS5 and of Sony’s basic subscription, an increase was foreseeable but this pace is truly remarkable, even if it will then be a question of seeing how much it will be able to maintain at these levels.

Battlefield 2042 has arrived in the catalog with the PlayStation Plus games for March 2023, within the Essential tier and therefore accessible to a large number of users. According to data collected by TrueTrophies, therefore not an official source, it seems that this arrival has led to a large increase in the user base.

Considering the amount of active users on the game according to the database in question, the increase in players would have been as much as 578% compared to the days prior to the launch in Plus, therefore a very positive result, going from being the 31st most played game at the fifth position.

It will then be a question of whether these players, after initial experimentation, will then continue to play, providing a more stable foundation for EA’s futuristic warfare shooter, but so far the move has been a success for EA.