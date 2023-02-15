The Spanish Prosecutor’s Office investigates the company of a former vice-president of the Spanish Technical Committee of Referees, who would have received payments of 1.4 million euros from the CF

Barcelonafor an alleged crime of corruption between individuals, according to the Cadena Ser radio station.

The Public Ministry confirmed to AFP that it is conducting investigations into the matter, but did not provide further details of these investigations, which were extended last November.

The investigation would have started after the Tax Agency identified irregularities in the taxes carried out between 2016 and 2018 by the company Dasnil 95, owned by José María Enríquez Negreira, vice president of the Technical Committee of Referees (CTA) of the Spanish Football Federation of 1994 to 2018.

The company would have received, according to the station, payments of 1.4 million euros (1.5 million dollars) between 2016 and 2018 for advising the club on arbitration matters. The last invoice, according to Cadena Ser, would have been in June 2018, just when the CTA was reformulated and Enríquez Negreira left the arbitration body.

They deny favors

According to Josep Maria Bartomeuat the time president of Barça, the club decided to do without these services that it had received since before his administration to cut expenses, according to what he told the journalists who uncovered the case.

The ex-arbitrator, on his side, also denied that he had granted any favorable treatment to the club. His functions, according to what he told the reporters, were limited to providing advice to Barça in a mostly verbal way -hence there is not enough documentation, he said- about, for example, how the players should behave before the referees.

After publishing the information, FC Barcelona issued a statement in which, without directly naming Dasnil 95, it explained that it had a contract in the past with an “external provider” from which it received, among others, “technical reports related to arbitration in order to complement the information required by the coaching staff of the first team and the subsidiary, a common practice in professional football clubs”.

Currently, as reported in the note, this task falls to a professional in the soccer field.

The press recaps episodes

In any case, the press already summarizes what has happened with the club in arbitration matters. The Spanish newspaper ‘Marca’ made a list of episodes that Barcelona experienced in those seasons.

In the 2016-2017 season, Marca says. “At Barça they still remember Villamarín’s ghost goal or Bruno’s hand at Villarreal. And from Chamartín they remember Messi’s goal in a clear offside against Espanyol or the penalties against Valencia.”

He also remembers that in the 2017-2018 season “The most incredible data was the time that Barça was without receiving a penalty against”.

In the 18-19 season, Marca recalls “Luis Suárez’s stomp on Nacho, Semedo’s no-penalty, Benzema’s disallowed goal or Lenglet’s expulsion that ended Messi’s enormous anger were some of the most remembered plays and questioned”.

AFP

