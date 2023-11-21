DThe world’s best-known street artist Banksy probably gave clues about his real name 20 years ago. In a BBC interview from 2003, which has now resurfaced, the then BBC culture correspondent Nigel Wrench asked Banksy, who comes from Bristol in western England, whether he could also use his real name. He answers in the affirmative and is asked whether this is Robert Banks, which he seems to answer at least half in the affirmative with his answer “It’s Robbie”. “Robin Banks” would be the name used by Bristol artist Robin Gunningham. Robert Del Naja, artist and member of the band Massive Attack, which also comes from Bristol, is not yet excluded along with “Robbie”. Del Naja has been considered a possible Banksy for years.

Banksy’s art is like a microwave meal

What seems much more significant about the interview, however, is Banksy’s definition of his art. In the conversation, he compared his approach to cooking. His mother prepared a roast every Sunday, the typical Sunday Roast. It took a long time to prepare, but the finished roast itself was quickly eaten. His mother now eats mostly microwave meals and is happier.

“I have, in a way, transferred this approach to art. “I want it done,” which means that he can quickly attach the works he has pre-produced in his studio to facades or, as he recently did in Ukraine, use objects such as anti-tank barriers, which he added his parts to create a surreal children’s seesaw.

In the interview from 2003, Banksy also rejected allegations of vandalism regarding the street art depicting facades. “I’m not here to apologize for that. It’s a quicker way to make your point, right?” The artist emphasized: “Get out! Destroy things! Have fun!” Other people could paint over the work, he told the cultural correspondent Wrench. This has happened several times since 2003, but above all, due to their enormous increase in value on the art market, Banksy’s works were sometimes illegally sawn out of house facades in order to be able to sell them, which left gaping holes in buildings that were still inhabited.