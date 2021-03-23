Results from a United States trial of AstraZeneca’s coronavirus vaccine may have included “outdated information,” which could imply that the firm provided an incomplete picture of the efficacy data, as indicated on Tuesday by federal health authorities in the United States.

A spokesman for the drugmaker said the firm was “investigating” it.

AstraZeneca reported Monday that its COVID-19 vaccine offered strong protection to adults of all ages in an expected study in the United States. The finding could help rebuild public confidence in the drug around the world and move it closer to approval in the United States.

In the trial over 30,000 people, the vaccine was 79% effective in preventing symptomatic cases of COVID-19, including among older adults. There were no serious cases or hospitalizations among the vaccinated volunteers, compared with five cases in the participants who received placebos. The figure is small, but it coincides with the results in Britain and other countries that the vaccine protects against the worst effects of the disease.

AstraZeneca also said that independent safety observers had not identified serious side effects and, specifically, had not identified an increased risk of blood clots like those identified in Europe, prompting many countries to briefly suspend vaccinations last week.

But just hours after that encouraging data was released, the United States National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases issued an unusual statement.

A man receives the AstraZeneca vaccine in Palestine. Photo: Reuter.

In its statement, the agency said the Data and Security Oversight Board (DSMB) “expressed concern that AstraZeneca may have included outdated information from that trial, which may have provided an incomplete picture of the data. effectiveness. ”

“We urge the company to work with the DSMB to review effectiveness data and ensure that the most accurate and up-to-date ones are published as soon as possible, ” the text noted.

The company expects to file an application with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in the coming weeks, and outside government advisers will have a public debate on the tests before the agency makes a decision. .

Authorization and recommendations for use of the vaccine in the United States will be up to the FDA and the Centers for Disease Control after extensive analysis of the data by independent advisory committees.

The AstraZeneca vaccine, which will be manufactured in Argentina, has generated great controversy in several European countries in recent weeks as it has been linked to very rare cases of blood clots.

As part of an agreement with Oxford, AstraZeneca provides the preparation without profit to low- and middle-income countries. In Latin America, Argentina and Mexico will prepare the doses for distribution.

However, it will not be until mid-April that the first doses begin to arrive in Argentina, amid the difficulties the country has in accessing vaccines.

With information from AP.

JPE