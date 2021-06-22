Ghost of tsushima came to be considered the champion without a crown when he lost the game of the year title to The Last of Us 2, and in fact, it has a great community that supports it.

This title of Sucker Punch implemented several improvements in recent years, and because of this some gamers began to speculate that it could reach PC.

So far there is no information about the arrival of Ghost of tsushima to other platforms, but a subtle change in its box led users of Reddit that it will happen.

This title of samurai was released solely for Playstation 4, But speculation has long been started that a version would be coming to PC soon.

These rumors were recently increased due to a comparative image published in Reddit, where you can see changes in the game box.

The new version doesn’t look the same.

As you can see, the design on the left side has the legend ‘Exclusive on PlayStation’, while the one on the right does not.

If this was not enough, the new version also mentions the existence of a multiplayer mode, but removed the legend that marked it as unique from the console of Sony.

Will Ghost of Tsushima come to PC?

At the moment neither Sony, neither Sucker Punch have declared that this title comes out of PlayStationso this is probably just a redesign on a new sale batch.

Taking into account the strategy of some games that came out as exclusive to the console and later came to Pc, It would not be strange if it happened, but it is still too early to say.

We will keep an eye on any information they reveal in the future about Ghost of tsushima, but for the moment do not get excited.

