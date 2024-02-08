Since Angelique Boyer and Sebastián Rulli confirmed their relationship in 2014, they became one of the most beloved couples on the show in Mexico. Admired for their chemistry on and off screen, her love story has been closely followed by fans and the media. However, recent speculation on social networks has questioned the strength of their bond and generated uncertainty among their followers.

Although Neither of them have yet commented on the matter.rumors of a possible separation have grown, fueling debates and theories among the public and in the world of television. showbiz. The couple, known for sharing moments of their daily lives and joint professional projects, has kept a low profile in this situation, leaving many waiting for a response.

How did the love story of Angelique Boyer and Sebastián Rulli begin?

The spark between Angelique Boyer and Sebastián Rulli arose on the set of the soap opera 'Teresa', although, at that time, both were in different relationships. It was until their reunion in 'What life stole from us' when their love became evident, marking the beginning of one of the most solid and admired relationships in the world.

They both frequently share photos and videos from their trips to different parts of the world. Even some snapshots in which the actors look together are from just a week ago, so rumors of a possible separation took their followers by surprise.

Did Angelique Boyer and Sebastián Rulli end their relationship?

In the last few hours, social networks have given rise to an alleged breakup between the French actress Angelique Boyer and the Argentine artist Sebastián Rulli. As expected, a wave of the already known memes, since the couple's own fans could not believe what they were reading on digital platforms. However, it should be noted that, so far, there is no official confirmation to support these assumptions. The absence of statements from both actors has only fueled speculation on social networks and the media..

How old are Angelique Boyer and Sebastián Rulli?

Angelique Boyer was born on July 4, 1988, so he is 35 years old. For its part, Sebastian Rulliborn on July 6, 1975, currently has 48 years. The two well-known figures have shared more than a love relationship; They have spent a significant part of their lives together, both in professional projects and in their personal lives.

Despite the age difference, they have shown that true love transcends any barrier, becoming a reference for a stable and happy couple in the world of entertainment.



