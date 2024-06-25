The singer and composer Christian Nodal had a good friendship with the singer Carolina Rossoriginally from Culiacán, Sinaloa, however, Before his courtship with Ángela Aguilar, things changed. In an interview with television host Érika González, The former participant of the musical reality show “La Voz México” announced that the performer of songs like “We are no longer nor will we be” or “Of the kisses I gave you” stopped following her on Instagram… Did Pepe Aguilar’s daughter get jealous?

“I didn’t realize, I mean, suddenly I went to my networks and saw that it didn’t appear, and I said: ‘ah, well something happened’, and that’s it,” he told her. Carolina Ross to Érika González, who is part of the hosts of the Imagen Televisión program “De Primera Mano”.

Also Sinaloa composer Carolina Ross, 28 years old, She said she was surprised to discover that Christian Nodal stopped following her on Instagram. However, Instead of investigating what happened, he prefers to keep the good memories of his friendship.. It is worth mentioning that the young singers shared the stage repeatedly. “Why does one find out? I am left with the good image that he invited me to sing with him in Las Vegas, he invited me to his National Auditorium, to the Telmex Auditorium in Guadalajara, he has been a good friend. The fact that he shares his scenario with me is not something that anyone does, and I think that’s fine, I have that image of him.”

These are some of the comments from social media users. “The aunt Angela Aguilar “She is afraid that someone else will come and take him, whatever it is going to happen”, “Angelita does not want any fans of her relationship”, “Panini is already afraid that they will do the same to her”, “she is a capricious girl who is used to everyone doing what she says, poor thing Christian Nodal“I don’t even want to imagine how badly this girl is going to treat him” and more.

On the other hand, let us remember that After announcing his separation from the singer Cazzu, mother of his daughter Inti, speculation began that Christian Nodal was unfaithful to him. and Ángela Aguilar is considered by many to be the supposed third party.

Christian Nodal assured that in his relationship with Cazzu there were no third parties and that love simply does not always work. For its part, Ángela Aguilar defended herself from the attacks. In an interview for Who magazine, she highlighted that people can talk and say whatever they want, however, she knows who she is, “and the important people in my life also know it, there is nothing wrong with this, we did nothing We don’t kill anyone, we don’t break anything, it’s love and we are singers, we are 20 and 25 years old and we are learning to live, to love, to be adults, give us a chance, then we explain well, don’t crucify us before we know what we have done. made”.

