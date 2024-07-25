More photographs of the alleged wedding between Angela Aguilar and Christian Nodal, which would have taken place on the afternoon of this Wednesday in a ranch near Tequesquitengo, Morelos, Mexico.

First, journalist María Luisa Valdés Doria and Alan Saldaña shared in X images of Angela Aguilar where she is seen walking accompanied by several people in a huge garden. She is wearing an elegant white wedding dress.

{{#info}} {{/info}} {{#main}} {{#image}} {{#original}} {{/original}} {{/image}} {{^image}} {{/image}} Upload content {{title}} {{/main}}

Now, it is the journalist Maxine Woodside who on her Instagram account makes public other photographs of the alleged wedding between Angela Aguilar and Christian Nodal. In one, both appear in front of the altar holding hands; in another, the singer of ‘En realidad’ He is accompanied by his father Pepe Aguilar, entering the church.

Angela Aguilar and Christian Nodal would be husband and wife by now, In case all the leaked images correspond to her real wedding, many on social media are also saying that it is the recording of a music video or a photo shoot for a bridal magazine.

Neither Angela Aguilarneither Christian Nodal They publish on their respective social networks some image or message with which they let their followers know that they are now married.

Angela Aguilar on the arm of her father Pepe Aguilar. Photo Capture Instagram

While the information about the alleged wedding between Angela Aguilar and Christian NodalFans of both congratulate them on social media, express their best wishes and are eager to see more videos or images of the big day of their church wedding celebrated at a hacienda in Morelos.

Journalist Armando Gallegos posted on Facebook: “Confirmed. Angela Aguilar and Nodal are getting married in a civil ceremony in Morelos!” It also emerged that among the guests at the wedding of the famous singers were singer Marc Anthony and his wife Nadia Ferreira.