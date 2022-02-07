The 55-year-old Surinamese Amsterdammer Abdoel L. would have committed war crimes during the Interior War in Suriname, according to the Dutch Public Prosecution Service. According to lawyer Roethof, his client is a drug addict who ‘tells fabrications’.











Justice speaks of ‘serious war crimes’ that have been committed in Suriname, but can also be tried in the Netherlands. Abdul L. is said to have been a commando in the Surinamese army during the Interior War in the 1980s. In the fight against Ronnie Brunswijk’s Jungle Commando, that army carried out bloody ‘cleansing actions’ in the Surinamese interior. Abdul L. is said to have murdered civilians, including a child. It is the first time that someone has been brought to trial for crimes during the Interior War, more than thirty years ago.

Three dead at plantation

The Public Prosecution Service mentions, among other things, an incident in June 1987 at the Victoria Palm Oil Plantation. “Four people were killed as a result.” L. would also have been present at actions in the Brokopondo area in 1987. And there is a statement about the death of a child ‘on the road to Pokigrom’. Justice arrested Abdul L. last autumn in Amsterdam, he has been detained ever since. See also Afghan militia announced the transition of the war into a new phase

On Monday he had to appear in court for the first time in The Hague. It turned out that the investigation started with a statement from the Amsterdammer himself. Five years ago, he registered with the Immigration and Naturalization Service (IND) because he wanted to bring his wife from Suriname to the Netherlands. He stated that he suffered from ptsd because he had fought in the Surinamese army and killed civilians and children.



Quote

L. has told several times that he got the scar on his face the day he shot two children Public Prosecutor Anne van Dooren

Justice then started an investigation and found, among other things, photos of L. posing in a uniform in the Brokopondo area. This probably concerns photos that L. himself posted on social media. “L. has also said several times that he suffered the scar on his face the day he shot two children,” said public prosecutor Anne van Dooren. There are no witnesses or relatives of the victims who argue that L. was indeed the soldier who shot. Justice is still investigating this further. But it is not uncommon in war crime cases for victims to remain anonymous. Perpetrators don’t always know exactly who they’re killing.”

According to Gerald Roethof, lawyer for the Amsterdammer, L. was not a commando at all, but a medic. Nor was he involved in any war crimes. “They are the fabrications of a drug addict.” L. has been using hard drugs for years and has been under treatment at the GGZ because of his ptsd. “He wanted beauty surgery on his scar, so he told me that he got that scar when he shot children and got ptsd. He hoped there would be a medical reason for the operation.” The man also tells varying stories, says Roethof. “He has also said to family that he fought on the side of Brunswijk.”

Abdul L., a small balding man, said little himself. The matter seemed to pass him by. A recording and psychological examination in the Pieter Baan Center he finds nothing. “There are much worse people than me at home.”

Text continues below the image.

Court drawing of suspect Abdoel L. © ANP/Nicole van den Hout



Roethof tried to stop the case against his client, because in 1992 an amnesty scheme was created in Suriname for crimes during the Interior War. The court did not agree. “Only in exceptional cases can an amnesty arrangement abroad stand in the way of the right to prosecute. We have not seen any such exceptional case here.”

Abdul L. will remain in custody for the time being. The case will continue in three months.

Surinamese human rights activists already told this site this weekend that ‘it is very important’ that the trial continues. “It is unacceptable that no one has ever gone to trial for all those crimes.”

