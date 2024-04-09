In the final scene of the first episode of 'At the bottom there is room 11', we saw Jimmy with Alessia in a hospital room, but the latter was in a coma after receiving a knife attack from Benjamín, which caused your kidney may be damaged.

However, when July's cousin remembered the moments he lived with the youngest Montalbán, suddenly the green-eyed girl's heart stopped beating. Presumably, she would have had a cardiac arrest. Did Alessia die?

Did Alessia Montalbán die in front of Jimmy's eyes in 'At the bottom there is room'?

In the final scene of the first episode of 'There is room at the bottom', Jimmy had the opportunity to meet again with Alessia Montalbán, his ex-girlfriend, in one of the rooms of the clinic. She was on a bed, in a coma, and with a very delicate diagnosis. However, that did not stop the Gonzales member from remembering the most beautiful moments they experienced when they were a couple, including the moment they promised to love each other for a lifetime. “I swear to you that I am not going to abandon you, I will always be there for you.”'Charo's' son added very hurt while holding his hand.

However, Jimmy fell asleep next to her and when he woke up he heard how the machine that kept the youngest Montalbán alive began to ring, implying that his beloved's heart had stopped beating.

What did Jimmy do when he realized Alessia would be dead on 'AFHS'?

Jimmy's reaction was complete despair, not knowing what to do. Deep down, he was aware that something bad had happened to his ex-partner and he quickly called one of the nurses, but no one paid attention.

Then the first episode of 'At the bottom there is room' ends and leaves its millions of fans anxious and having to wait until Tuesday, April 9, the date of its second chapter, to find out the outcome of this story.

Did Jimmy remember 'chiquitingo' with Alessia?

At the moment when Jimmy was reunited with Alessia, he fell exhausted from exhaustion and fell asleep next to her. At that moment he begins to dream and remembers the moment when he had a 'chiquitingo' with the member of the Montalbán and they said nice things to each other. They both made sure they would never abandon each other. This promise was sealed with a passionate kiss.

Then Jimmy wakes up and realizes that his beloved has suffered cardiac arrest and he desperately calls the doctors to save her.

