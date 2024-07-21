I was sitting contemplating the faces passing by in that narrow stone alley on the island of Capri. It is a beautiful habit that I love very much, like a kind of contemplation of life and its events through reading faces and passing figures. Suddenly, a face appeared to me as if I knew it or it was stored in the depths of my memory. I said: Al-Jahiz! Without thinking, can the written images that were transmitted to us through history books, biographies and stories throughout history be transformed into real images walking on the earth? And is there any truth to the philosophy of reincarnation across time and across souls? Why, when I saw that man yesterday at his age, in that alley in Capri Al-Bahriya, far from Basra Al-Bahriya, did I say that he was Al-Jahiz, and I believe that he could have lived through the ages in a different cloak, and in a profession that had no connection to his old profession of writing, blogging, and living through sarcasm and humor, and searching for jokes and laughter at all times, so he lived happily, loving knowledge, searching for beauty, burying under his feet all the ugliness that nature and the harshness of life had given him.

In every society, there are important and prominent figures in all areas of life, and they are considered heroes, and society and people are proud of them after their death, because they stand out in their absence and when people remember them, and they become famous, especially the creative ones in science, arts and literature, because they benefit humanity, and advance human civilization, and live with people in their various lives, and across their generations, such as the character of the writer and author “Amr bin Bahr bin Othman” who was known by the nickname “Al-Jahiz” for his bulging eyes, because he had an ugly face, with dark black skin, but this did not prevent him from success and fame and love of reading and writing, and mastering other languages ​​such as the Persian language, and he became a beloved figure among the people, and provided them with laughter, smiles and knowledge, because he loved sarcasm in his life and in his writings, and he rose in life until he became the head of calligraphers and writers in the Caliph’s palace.

He was born in Basra, Iraq, in 775 AD, and died there in 868 AD. He lived for 92 years, during the Abbasid era. The cause of his death was that the books in his library fell on him when he was old, so he died under the books, his first and last love.

Al-Jahiz lived in poverty, but he studied at the hands of scholars, jurists, and linguists. He attended scientific and literary gatherings, worked for calligraphers, and sometimes took his wages in the form of a book, not money.

Among the most famous books of Al-Jahiz are “Al-Bayan wa al-Tabyin,” “Al-Hayawan,” “Al-Bukhala,” “Al-Mahasin wa al-Adad,” “Al-Rasail,” and many other books that exceed one hundred, in which he combines prose and poetry, scientific information, anecdotes, stories, zoology, botany, philosophy, history, and even part of biology and sociology.

Al-Jahiz’s books are still alive among people, they are read and enjoyed, and some of them have been translated into foreign languages, even after his death more than 1200 years ago, which makes him live in all ages, and this is the reason for his fame and heroism, because he is still alive with his important books and writings.

Thank you to that quick man, who passed by me in that alley in the Italian seaside city, to tell me: The ray of knowledge may be awakened by a small spark, and deep thinking may be brought by a passing wind, and details create subjects, and faces may resemble each other far from time and place, and Al-Jahiz lived a long time and place, and the proof is this question that awakened your memory, and made it ablaze with what it saw and witnessed.