‘There is room at the bottom’ never ceases to amaze! New advance anticipates dramatic moments for Francesca after she found out that Claudia Llanos, her greatest enemy in the history of the América TV series, is alive. However, this is not the only thing we saw in the video, as the presence of a mysterious baby could be seen, in addition to the unexpected presence of Fernando de las Casas. In that way? In the following lines we tell you more details.

Fernanda and Joel were one of the most beloved couples in ‘Al fondo hay sitio’. Photo: America TV

‘AFHS’: Mystery Baby Appears in Trailer

In the new trailer for ‘AFHS’, we see present-day scenes in which Francesca is determined to go after Claudia Llanos, who is actually in jail shortly after giving a bombshell statement. In that period, we see cuts of other sequences, some well-known and others somewhat enigmatic.

Among them, we can see Mariano Pendeivis, who would be a memory of ‘Noni’; However, what does not necessarily seem like a flashback is a mysterious newborn baby and right after Fernanda comes out crying next to Joel, also with tears in her eyes.

For now, it is not known if this will be a harbinger of the much-requested return of Nataniel Sánchez to the plot or if only scenes from the past were included to stir fibers in the hearts of fans. The truth is that many viewers have been moved by it.

Memories in advance of ‘Al fondo hay sitio’ unleash hysteria

As expected, these memories shown in ‘Al fondo hay sitio’ have sparked hysteria among fans. “Son of Joel and Fernanda!”, “He revived ‘In the background there is a place'”, “It’s a movie”, “Better scenes than on Netflix” and “Tremble, Netflix”, were some of the comments that can be read in the advance published on TikTok.

