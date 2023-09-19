In commemoration of the International Day of Awareness about Snake bitewhich is celebrated on September 19, the Mexico City Health Secretariat (SEDESA) highlights the importance of seeking immediate medical attention in the event of a snake bite.

The Venustiano Carranza Toxicological Specialties Hospital Clinic offers free care and treatment 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, for cases of snake envenomation.

Dr. Minerva Vargas, director of this hospital unit, emphasizes that in the event of a snake bite, it is essential to seek immediate medical attention at the nearest hospital and do not resort to home remedies.

It is emphasized that you should not suction the wound, apply ice, hot compresses or homemade substances to the injury, as this can worsen the situation.

The first six hours after a bite are crucialsince delaying medical care can lead to serious complications such as paralysis, hemorrhages and necrosis.

Snake venom can affect internal organs and have fatal consequences, so receiving the antivenom quickly is vital for recovery.

In the event of a bite, it is advised not to attempt to capture or kill the snake.. Instead, you should identify the characteristics of the species and provide medical personnel with the geographic location where the incident occurred.

To reduce the risk of snake bites in homes, especially in rural areas of Mexico City, It is recommended to clean and prune grasslands, avoid the accumulation of objects and not sleep on the ground. It is also advised not to keep snakes as pets at home.

The Venustiano Carranza Toxicological Specialties Hospital Clinic is located on Av. Río Churubusco S/N, Cuchilla Pantitlán neighborhood, Venustiano Carranza Mayor’s Office.

Additionally, in Mexico City, there is the Xochimilco Toxicological Specialties Hospital Clinic, located at Av. Prolongación División del Norte, Esquina Av. México S/N, Huichapan, Xochimilco.

These units are prepared to provide specialized care in cases of snake envenomation and promote bite prevention.