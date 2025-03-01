In 1592, the English playwright Christopher Marlowe published a work entitled Eduardo II. In it, he tells The controversial relationship of the king From the same name with his favorite, Piers Gaveston, which the author portrayed more or less disguised as a homosexual love.

This week, the prestigious Royal Shakespeare Company (RSC) premieres a new adaptation of the work, and the BBC He has published a report in which he collects how this relationship between the monarch and Gaveston caused a crisis within the royal family in the fourteenth century.

Marlowe’s work dramatizes the struggles of Eduardo II, king of England from 1307 to 1327. A year after Eduardo II succeeded his father, Eduardo I, married the daughter of the King of France, Isabel, in an effort to strengthen Anglo-French relations.

Queen Elizabeth gave Eduardo II four and became a formidable figure in her own right; It was even called ‘La Loba de France’. But Marlowe’s work actually revolves around the controversial relationship of the king with his male favorite, Piers Gaveston, and how this triggered a constitutional crisis that never recovered.

The playwright never says directly that the two men ern lovers, but The subtext is nothing subtle. For example, in a scene, after meeting with his favorite, Eduardo begs that “I don’t kiss my hand, but hugged me, Gaveston, like I hug you.”

In another, Isabel laments that “The King does not take me into account, but loves Gaveston’s love.” You don’t have to be any lynx to notice the insinuation that monarch and advisor were more than friends.

Since it was written, Marlowe’s work helped cement the debatable but not quite misleading of King Eduardo II as a homosexual. You can never know with certainty if Eduardo II had a romantic or sexual relationship with some of his male favorites.

But when it was first represented in 1592, the work raided the way for the homosexuality of the monarch to be openly discussed by historians.

“The oldest text we have accusing Eduardo of some kind of sexual transgression was written around the time when Gaveston was killed in 1312,” the historian Kit Heyam, author of The reputation of edward II, 1305-1697. “He says that at the beginning of Eduardo’s reign, there were ‘A lot of lust usually practiced’“He adds.

In the language of the time, the term “lust” was used to describe any type of sinful sexual behavior, according to the customs of the Catholic Church, which had Religious authority in England at that time.

“The text seems to suggest that this behavior will now cease that Gaveston has died, but does not say that Sexual transgression was actually between Gaveston and the King“says Heyam.

In the centuries after the death of Eduardo II, he became less risky for writers insinuating that Eduardo II could have been sexually transgressive, but the invention of the printing press in the fifteenth century Increased insinuation.





“The writers ‘sensationalized’ their texts to make them more commercially attractive, so they began to say that Eduardo II was definitely sexually transgressive and that it was definitely the fault of their male favorites,” says Heyam. “But Marlowe was the first person to join the points and say that Eduardo II really got used to them “adds the author.

The actor and artistic co -director of the RSC Daniel Evans, who plays Eduardo II in the new production, believes that Marlow’s workE remains “radical” in 2025.

“What would happen if our current king, Carlos IIISuddenly said: ‘I know that I have been married for a while, but I really want someone called Colin by my side, no camilla?’ “Evans asks.

It may not cause a civil war, such as Eduardo’s relationship with Gaveston engendra in Marlowe’s work, but Evans wonders to what extent the “supposedly liberal and permissive society” today would be tolerant. “Homophobia is still deeply rootedand the entire notion of the British royal family, the lineage and the heirs, depends largely on a heteronormative family structure, “says the actor.

The relationship between Eduardo II and Gaveston has been portrayed on numerous occasions in art, theater and cinema. In 1969, Ian McKellen He played Eduardo II in a production of the prospect Theater Company that made a tour of the United Kingdom and in the work, kisses the actor who plays Gaveston in the mouth.

But beyond fiction is the story. Historian Kathryn Warner, author of Edward II: The Unconventional KingHe says that we can never know with certainty what Eduardo II felt by Gaveston and his other male favorites because the king He did not carry a newspaper or write personal letters.





“All we have is The word of people outside the familythat is obviously open to interpretation, “he says. But in all likelihood, since he had an illegitimate child with an unknown woman, Eduardo II’s sexuality was probably more complicated than his reputation could suggest.

“I think in purely physical terms, probably We could say that it was more bisexual than gay“, says Warner.” But emotionally, it seems to me that it was probably gay, because it was very, very close to her male favorites, “adds the author.

This proximity almost surely caused its fall. According to Heyam, Eduardo II’s fundamental error throughout his reign was to grant too much power to his favorites. “He did not realize that being king of England in the fourteenth century It is largely an administrator job, “he says.

“Eduardo needed to keep several powerful nobles happy, but when Gaveston could be powerful, he enraged them a lot.” After Gaveston was killed by a group of rival barons in 1312, Eduardo II made the same mistake with Hugh Pantser the young man, whom Warner describes how “The last and most powerful” of his male favorites.

In 1324, in the midst of growing tensions with France, Pannser began to exert its influence against Queen Elizabeth due to its French ancestry. Isabel counteratacious with the support of her own favorite, Richard Mortimer, which finally led to the execution of Anser in 1325 and the forced abdication of Eduardo II the following year.

In Marlowe’s work, the fallen monarch is killed by order of Mortimer with An living red atizer that crosses the anus. Warner states that the idea that Eduardo II was killed in this way is “almost surely a myth”, that Marlowe did not invent, but that he definitely helped “popularize.”