Benji’s account was aggressively direct: I went to stores and took photos of new foods. “But then quarantine arrived, and going to the supermarket and manipulating food did not look very good,” he recalls. So instead of stroking food, he started doing it. After following a recipe on the Internet of Nutella de Blanco Chocolate, Benji began preparing different chocolate creams to spread every weekend; on-lineSpread Saturday called it. Self -taught of Photoshop, Benji also made false labels for his creations. But one day, a company I imitated sent a message: “Hey, can you say that it is not real, please? We are receiving many messages asking to buy this! ”

These pringles bathed in chocolate are not real, but Benji publishes recipes for many of their tributes. Photography: Rowan Fee The variants of Nutella de Benji van del pistache (in the photo) to the Velvet Networkthrough the coconut. This false transparent Heinz tomato bottle of Ketchup is actually stuffed with hair gel. Photography: Rowan Fee

And so the Snackfishing. “In a way, I wanted to deceive people on the Internet,” Benji admits. “I’m not going to pretend that was not.” But in zoom, Benji is not even remotely a Troll; He has a friendly treatment, glasses and what looks like a cozy polar jacket. When the world came out of quarantine, Benji began to put his inventions in stores, recording himself as he grabbed them from the shelves. At first, Benji’s friends and family were perplexed: “Are you okay? Is it normal for you to do this?” But soon they agreed, and his mother and grandmother took him to a AFTERNOON TEA When it reached 200,000 followers.

Today, Benji adds warnings to each publication (“This does not exist!”) To prevent people from feeling frustrated and to stay on the correct side of multinational conglomerates. Also publishes news “snacksclusive” about nearby Snacks Reales that have leaked on the Internet, which brands do not like so much (some of which have sent cessation and withdrawal notifications).

When Benji comes an idea for a new Snacksometimes the Photoshopea completely, but if you think it is possible, you feel and really prepare it. He has eaten Pringles bathed in Milkybar (“What store are they in?” Asked a follower). Dream of making your own recipe book one day Snackfishbut the “true dream” would be for a company to give life to a Snackfish. “It would be great, some silly flavor that occurred to me and that, suddenly, everyone could try.”

Ultimately, transparent ketchup and lemon nutella never exist, and probably the Snackfishing Do not make Benji rich or famous, who has not earned money with his account. Even so, he doesn’t care. “I do not want you to feel like a job; “For me it is just a small hobby. While I am fun doing, I’m happy.”

This article first appeared in the January/February 2025 edition of Wired UK. Posted in Wired. Adapted by Andrea Baranenko.