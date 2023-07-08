While for some people it symbolizes death, 💀, for teenagers the skull emoji means dying of laughter. The way people communicate has undergone a great transformation in the last 20 years by technological advances. Of the more than 3,000 emojis that exist, the 10 most used worldwide are 😂 ❤️ 🤣 👍 😭 🙏 😘 🥰 😍 😊, according to the Unicode Consortium. EL PAÍS has investigated what interpretations they give to these and other popular emojis (such as 🔥👍 or 👀) users of instant messaging services and social networks.

😂

92% of the online population uses emojis, according to Unicode. This is the most used in the world: it appears in 5% of all messages that contain these symbols. Its popularity is such that in 2015 it was the word of the year for the Oxford Dictionary. Alejandro Rodríguez Velayos, 16, uses it when something is very funny. Cristina Vela Delfa, PhD in Linguistics, professor in the Department of Spanish Language at the University of Valladolid and co-author of the book Emojis in written digital interactionHe uses it when joking.

🤣

Another variant is 🤣, which is usually convey a hysterical laugh more intense than 😂 and comes from the acronym ROFL (Rolling On the Floor Laughing, and English; or rolling on the floor of laughter, in Spanish).

❤️

The only emoji that comes close to 😂 in terms of popularity is this red heart. It was in 8 out of every 1,000 tweets in 2020. While heart emojis are popular year-round, its use increases especially in February, coinciding with Valentine’s Day. Ana Isabel Velayos Jiménez, who is 54 years old and Alejandro’s mother, uses this emoji after a conversation with someone she cares about: “It’s like saying I love you.” It is also used to express gratitude and appreciation and is often used with words like thank you, birthday, happy, or good, according to Emojipedia.

💜

Hearts of different colors are often used together. Sometimes they share meaning, but they can have other connotations. The purple is the fan favorite of the Korean group BTS. It is also common to see it in tweets and messages related to feminism. Patricia Ruiz Guevara, 31, usually uses it when she talks “about something related to sorority or in an intimate conversation with a friend.”

💚

While some Vox supporters use the green heart to praise the partyOn twitter often used when referring to the K-pop group NCT.

💛

He yellow heart is often used together with sunflower (🌻) and its goal is brighten up a tweet or message. “A friend read that it was the color of friendship and between us we used this heart,” says Ruiz.

💙

blue is the heart corporate because “brands love to use it”. This is indicated by the Emojipedia, which highlights that it usually appears on Twitter along with words such as coupon, promotion or discount.

🤍

He White Heart It is usually used together with this emoji of the pleading face (🥺), although it is not clear why. It also appears alongside words like angel, goodnight, peace, and remember, as well as to pay tribute to someone who has passed away. “Forever in my heart, dad. Rest In Peace 🤍”, writes a user on Twitter.

🖤

You might expect the black heart to appear alongside emojis of a bat (🦇) or some chains (⛓️), as indicated by the Emojipedia. However, its use is similar to that of the other colored hearts.

🧡

The main reason why people use the orange heart is simply to place it next to the blue, yellow, purple, green and red hearts.

🤎

He brown heart it is the least used and is mainly related to discussions of racial identity, according to Emojipedia. It is used with words like black, brown, fur and colorin addition to food and drinks such as the chocolate and the coffee.

👍

This emoji can be used as a sign of approval. Eduardo Hermoso Díaz, 83, uses it when he receives something interesting to say that he liked it or agree with the sender. However, in certain contexts, this emoji can be interpreted as passive-aggressive or sarcastic. In fact, Ana de la Morena Rubio, 24, uses it when she doesn’t even want to respond: “It’s like saying ‘ok’ or ‘whatever you say’”.

🔥

“You’re in that shirt 🔥”. The adolescent Rodríguez explains with this example the meaning of the llama, which can mean “passion or being good”. But this fire does not mean the same for all people. “Emojis are by nature very polysemic and their meanings change a lot depending on the age group that uses them or the speech community that uses them,” explains the linguist Vela. While for Velayos, the mother of a teenager, the llama means that “a situation is on fire,” the octogenarian Hermoso uses it when “it’s very hot.”

💀

Dead laughing. This is how many young people are when they use the skull emoji on social networks. “It comes from giving us lache (shame) the emoticon of laughter and our mood is to die”, explained Cecilia Sacristán Hidalgo, 19, in this dictionary to understand young people. But if Hermoso received this emoji, he would think that they mean “something related to death”.

👀

“I’m watching you”. It is what these eyes mean for De la Morena. Instead, there are those who use them before a photo of someone attractive published on the Internet. This is another example of how the same emoji can have different meanings depending on the context. While for Velayos it means being ojiplático, Hermoso uses it with another connotation: “When they send me a photo or a beautiful landscape, I make several eyes as if I have seen it and that it is beautiful”.

👉👈

Separately, it is an emoji of a hand that points to the right with the index finger and another that points to the left. But when they put together the meaning changes. Rodríguez explains that 👉👈 “literally serves to say ‘uwu’, which is used to refer to someone you like or with whom you have close friends.” What does “uwu” mean? The Royal Spanish Academy explains that this sequence of characters used to express happiness or tenderness. Vela, on the other hand, uses “these little hands to point, especially parts of a text.”

😭

While Velayos uses this emoji before a sad event to express grief, Vela uses it to indicate that he has screwed up or that something makes him very angry. In addition to inconsolable pain, this face can also convey other intense feelings, such as uncontrollable laughter, pride, or overwhelming joy.

🙏

“When I talk about people who have died or who are sick and I hope they get better, I put both hands up as if they were praying,” says Hermoso. Vela, on the other hand, uses them to ask for something please and points out that originally this emoji refers to two hands colliding. Besides, can represent a respectful greeting or a show of adoration in many religions and cultures of Southeast Asia, such as Hinduism or Buddhism.

😘 🥰😍

Hermoso usually sends the red heart emoji (❤️) to his wife and daughters. “If I write to friends or people I know or are related to, I use the ones with smaller hearts like 😘, 🥰 or 😍,” he adds. These emojis usually convey feelings of love and affection more generallyneral. On Twitter there are thousands of examples. “If he doesn’t look at you like Bradley Cooper looks at Lady Gaga, that’s not it 😍”, a user tweets along with a video of both artists.

😊

“This is the modern version of :-), so for me it is the emoji par excellence, because I’m older for a reason,” Vela jokes. She uses it to “positively mark a statement or show joy.” Some people react to emojis that arouse pleasant affective states in a similar way to human faces, according to research published in Biological Psychology.

🙃

“The upside-down face would serve to indicate irony or indicate that the idea conveyed by a message is very crazy or that it has left us upside down. That has turned our brains around ”, affirms Vela. Rodríguez, instead, uses it to convey sarcasm. An example? “Of course I like him 🙃”. This is one of the meanings that the Emojipedia collectsaccording to which this emoji can also indicate irony, joke, or the idea of ​​silliness or foolishness.

✨

“I use these sparks or stars to give messages a festive air or simply to decorate them,” says Vela. De la Morena uses them at the end of a sentence, to “give it a little more depth” and Rodríguez to say that something shines. “In that dress ✨”, she affirms. They can also express positive feelingssuch as love, happiness, beauty and gratitude.

💩

This emoji “gives for a treaty.” It is assured by Vela, who has seen how it is used, as well as as excrement, like a chocolate ice cream. “At first, in the West it was strange because it does not have the same meaning here as in Japanese culture, where the referents of most emojis are taken from and where it refers to good luck,” he says. In Spain, there are also those who use it to say that “something is shit”. “I think I’m going to miss the train 💩”, says De la Morena.

