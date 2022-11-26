Dictatorships | The dictator who ruled Equatorial Guinea for decades won the “elections”

An 80-year-old autocrat is filthy rich while the people live in extreme poverty.

Equatorial President of Guinea Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo has, as expected, won the show elections, reports the Reuters news agency.

Vice president Teodoro Nguema Obiang Mangueie Obiang’s son, said on Twitter, that his father won the election with 94.9 percent of the vote. The voting percentage was announced as 98, reports AFP.

The so-called elections were simultaneously presidential, parliamentary and local elections.