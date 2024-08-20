An economic bloc already full of dictatorships and with Venezuela as a candidate, the BRICS have a new authoritarian candidate: Azerbaijan.

The Eurasian country’s Foreign Ministry formally submitted a request to join the group on Tuesday (20), a day after Russian dictator and partner Vladimir Putin paid a visit. Azerbaijan is a dictatorship, ruled since 2003 by Ilham Aliyev.

The acronym BRICS represents Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, and at the beginning of the year the group gained new members: Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran and the United Arab Emirates.

Argentina’s entry was also approved last year, but the country’s new president, Javier Milei, refused to join the bloc. Saudi Arabia, another country that had its entry approved, is still considering when it will join the BRICS.

Last year, Azerbaijan carried out ethnic cleansing in an Armenian enclave within its territory.

Armenia and Azerbaijan, which has greater military capabilities, had a historical disagreement over the Nagorno-Karabakh region, located within Azerbaijan but which had an ethnic Armenian population.

The standoff was tragically resolved following an Azerbaijani military operation in the enclave in September last year. As a result of the offensive, virtually the entire population of 100,000 in Nagorno-Karabakh fled to Armenia, and the separatist government of Artsakh, which controlled part of the enclave, signed a decree to dissolve all its state institutions.

Russian peacekeepers brokered a ceasefire agreement but failed to act to repel the invasion. Faced with Moscow’s inaction, Armenia has increased its defense spending and approached the West for defense partnerships.

Finally, in June of this year, Armenia announced that it will leave the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), a sort of “Russian NATO”, claiming that the alliance (also comprised of Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan) is not fulfilling its contractual obligations to protect its members and is in fact planning with Azerbaijan a war against the Armenians.